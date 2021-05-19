Stricter MCO measures needed or Covid-19 will get out of control, Malaysians say





PETALING JAYA: As Covid-19 cases continue to record an increase in new daily infections and deaths, Malaysians have called for full implementation of the Motion Control Order (MCO) and stricter standard operating procedures ( PSO). On social media, many Malaysians argued that the only way to bring down Covid-19 figures is to implement a full blockade across the country, given the SOP violations. Please set up a total MCO for three weeks nationwide. Businesses can suffer, but they will grow stronger when people are healthy. Stop all the blame for the economic downturn just to please certain neighborhoods. The MCO is now like a pre-holiday for nothing and people’s lives are in danger, Lee Dennis said on Facebook on Wednesday (May 19th). Lee also said it is pointless to build more emergency centers, as it would not reduce daily infection rates. Keep everyone at home and stay safe. Let the front lines do their homework gracefully. The same call was made by Joanne Koay, who argued that if there are no restrictions to stop travel, Covid-19 would spread further into the community. Time for a full force MCO 3.0. Advising people to stay home is essential. People in economic activities bring viruses home to those who stay at home, she said. Others have reiterated concerns raised by Tan Sri Dr General Director Noor Hisham Abdullah about the recent increase in Covid-19 figures, saying it is vital that society respects the SOP at all times. Reading between the lines, it seems that DG wants us to be more disciplined as if we were in MCO 1.0 than 3.0. He knows more than we do about sporadic cases. If he has the authority, he would impose MCO 1.0, commented Haiza M Noor. Some are criticizing the slow pace of the Covid-19 National Immunization Program, as the implementation of another full-scale MCO could cause unprecedented economic consequences. Why not talk about the vaccine. Total blockage will make the lower income group suffer more. Anxiety, fear and depression. Many are losing their jobs, commented Angelin Samuel. This was echoed by Dr Chandrasegaran Shanmugam, who argued that mass vaccination is the only way to achieve the herd immunity target. He proposed that the government hire doctors and nurses from the private sector as volunteers. Establish centers in each state assembly to provide free RTK testing. Test, isolate and manage. Assist RM500 B40 groups for six months. Allow travel for those who have completed vaccination, he added. On Tuesday (May 18th), Malaysia recorded 4,865 new Covid-19 cases and 47 deaths. The site is under the third MCO, where movement is restricted and the sports / recreation, education and society sectors are closed. However, the economic sector remains open. Recently, the Ministry of Health said it is considering stricter SOPs or even a full MCO in Selangor if the state, which has recorded high numbers of daily cases recently, fails to curb Covid-19.







