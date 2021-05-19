The man from Kolkata, who sang the farewell song to the mother who died, leaves the internet with teary eyes with moving reverence

The pandemic has been cruel to many who have lost loved ones. Last week, a man named Soham Chatterjee from Kolkata gave an emotional farewell to his mother while battling Covid-19 in hospital. He sang Kishore Kumar’s song ‘Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi’ to his ailing mother through a video call arranged by one of the doctors. The doctor later shared the incident on Twitter and left everyone with a broken heart. Her viral tweet mentioned how she stood alone holding the phone while mother-son had an exciting conversation. As the boy broke down in the middle, he continued to sing for the mother. He also asked the doctor about his mother’s vitalities and thanked her before picking up the phone.

Today, towards the end of my shift, I videotaped the relatives of a patient who would not do it. We usually do it at my hospital if something they want. This patient son asked me a few minutes of my time. He then sang a song about his dying mother. – Doktor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

Later in the week, Soham lost his mother. Appearing on his Facebook page, he confirmed that a few hours after the call, his mother passed away. Now, he has shared another emotional post singing the same song on Instagram and left everyone with teary eyes.

In the inscription, he discovered that music was something that connected him to his mother and was a way for them to express love and respect for each other. “This song is ours and will always be regardless of authentication and recognition of any size,” he added.

In the longest post on Facebook, he mentioned how special the song is to him and his mother. “Whenever I was upset with her, she would sing to me and I would slip,” he recalled. Talking about his relationship with his mother, he elaborated that it was his greatest critical inspiration and singing partner under which he was trained for most of his early years.

The doctor who made the last call wrote on Twitter in Soham’s last post and expressed how the song caused the nation. She is blessed to have had the opportunity to be there. She further wrote that some moments are surreal, some memories are forever. The doctor sent heartfelt condolences saying his mother is living through him.

