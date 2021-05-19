Leading banks of Pakistan diplomats to UNGA to play role for Palestine

ANKARA

Pakistan’s foreign minister says his country is banking on the UN General Assembly to play its part in evolving a consensus leading to a ceasefire, de-escalation and an end to atrocities in Palestine.

Regarding the power of the US veto in the Security Council, Shah Mahmood Qureshi in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency said that public opinion should veto the power of veto and if public opinion changes, governments that exercise veto power are forced to review policies and forced to rethink.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with his Pakistani counterpart in Ankara on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Palestine amid ongoing Israeli bombing.

Qureshi will attend an emergency session of the UN General Assembly on the issue of the recent Israeli attacks on Palestine on May 20. The president of the UN General Assembly said on Tuesday that he is ready to convene a meeting to discuss the situation in East Jerusalem if requested by any member.

Anadolu Agency (AA): Mr. Qureshi thank you for having us. You are expected to attend the emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly on the issue of the recent Israeli attacks on Palestine. Who will attend the meeting and what are your expectations from the outcome of this session?

Qureshi: But I can not tell you who will be there. But I think the interest is growing and I am learning that some foreign ministers will not be there physically, some will be there virtually, but it will be a kind of hybrid of a meeting, but I expect a lot of foreign ministers to show up and they should, you know, look at the situation in Gaza today. Look at the situation on the West Bank. Look at the atrocities. Look at the attack against the Qibla Awwal, Al-Aqsa Mosque, children, women, you know, look at the helplessness on their faces, you know, the way they are being mistreated. Deprived of basic amenities, they are bombing hospitals, they are bombing, infrastructure, electricity suppliers, water outlets are being cut off, food supplies are being disrupted. So it’s a real humanitarian crisis and I think the world needs to talk. I think the media has an important role to play in getting people out of their sleep and seeing what is happening on the ground. Social media and active citizen journalism, he and she, they are playing their part. It is people like the independent international media who have to show the world what reality is. So my idea is to go and share that world truth to reflect the feelings of the people of Pakistan. I will hold the unanimous resolution of the National Assembly, it was adopted unanimously yesterday. And I shared it with the Turkish Foreign Minister today and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that reflects the feeling of the people of Pakistan. So I hope it is a successful meeting. Unfortunately, the Security Council cannot reach a consensus. Unfortunately, the joint statement could not come out because it was vetoed. So we are looking for the bank in the General Assembly to play its part in evolving a consensus leading to a ceasefire, de-escalation and an end to atrocities.

AA: There are many expectations from the Muslim world to take more concrete action by Pakistan for the Palestinians against Israeli attacks. What kind of initiatives has Pakistan taken so far, and what kind of actions does the country plan to take in the coming days.

Qureshi: The actions Pakistan has taken to start is to create unity within the country. You know, politics is polarized so that everyone is on the same page and we have succeeded in that – the unanimous resolution has come out. On May 21, which is coming Friday, we will have a day of solidarity across the country, expressing, showing, showing solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemning the atrocities of the Israeli security forces throughout Pakistan. Pakistan played an important role in building, directing discussion and building a consensus, but then the BR meeting in Jeddah which led to the urgent meeting of foreign ministers on May 16, where I attended and articulated Pakistan’s point of view. On the same day, the Security Council was beating, which could not reach a consensus, which led to the OIC [Organisation of Islamic Cooperation] foreign ministers making a request to the president of the general assembly to convene a special session to be held on thursday. So Pakistan has played an active role, a steady role in this matter, and we expect to play a role in maintaining the umme [community] reunited. This is very important. This message of unity will strengthen and encourage the souls and raise the morale of the besieged Palestinians.

AA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan always mentions that the world is bigger than five but we have previously witnessed how the US used its veto power in the UN Security Council in cases like Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories and even though the US supports the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas It is no secret that the US sells weapons to Israel. So this time when you are at the UN, what will be different?

Qureshi: What I am seeing is what I am trying to articulate is, yes, fives [permanent five members of the Security Council] had the power of veto. What I am saying is that public opinion should veto the power of veto. And the power of the people is very powerful. And if public opinion changes governments that wield veto power are forced to reconsider their policies, they are forced to rethink. What I am saying are citizens of the world. People who believe in human rights and human values ​​join hands to bring about that change so that governments can rethink their policies.

AA: Volkan Bozkir, a Turkish diplomat, is serving as President of the United Nations General Assembly. Do you think his chair will have an advantage on the Palestinian side?

Qureshi: Honestly, his presence has made a big difference. A charming president has made this session possible. You know, I had the pleasure of hosting him in Islamabad. And I am lucky that he will visit Islamabad on May 26 and 27, you know, after the session, so he is an outstanding diplomat – a very respected individual and I am sure he will do it, he will lead it. good discussion.

AA: While the Western media serves the interests of Israel by portraying a completely false image of the massacre taking place in Palestine, the OIC has once again proven that it is now a non-functional organization, but has several initiatives to form a smaller organization. and more active. between Turkey, Malaysia, Pakistan and several other nations. Is there any such initiative that is happening now?

Qureshi: Jo. Pakistan is a founding member of OIC and we appreciate OIC. We think OIC can do things differently. They may be more proactive. But on our part there is no desire to have a parallel organization with the OIC.

AA: As Malaysia expressed its readiness to send a peacekeeping mission to Gaza if the United Nations makes a request, is there any plan from Pakistan to send its troops if such things happen?

Qureshi: Well, as you know, Pakistan has been a major contributor to UN peacekeeping and our troops have performed extremely well and in difficult conditions. Let’s see what the international community thinks. Pakistan will play a positive role for peace and stability.

AA: Mr. Foreign Minister, it is not a lie that Israel is obviously committing crimes against humanity by killing civilians and children. When all this is over, how should Israel be accused?

Qureshi: Well, there are rumors that the International Criminal Court may consider war crimes and Israel and their height should be taken into account. They should not go irresponsible.

Kashmir and Palestine fighting the occupation

AA: My last question is in Kashmir. Do you think the same success in Nago-Karabak would be seen in Kashmir and how is it possible?

Qureshi: Like the Palestinians, the Kashmiris are very determined. They are warriors. They are very brave, have lived under tyranny for a long time but have not given up. They have been bombed, attacked, their basic rights reserved, their lands taken, their identities taken, but they have not surrendered like the Palestinians. They are fighting for self-determination. They are fighting against the occupation. They are fighting to protect demographic restructuring. And there are many similarities. As you know, the situation in Kashmir occupied by the Indians and the occupied Arab territories, the Palestinian territories, so I am confident that they will succeed. It is a matter of time. The alienation I have seen today has never been before. Even the measures taken by India on August 5, 2019, have not removed all parts of Kashmiri society. As today, all Palestinians are joining hands. Palestinians living in Gaza, Palestinians living in the West Bank, Palestinians living in mixed cities under Israeli control. They have called for a general strike. What is this? There is a new consensus emerging. You know, people are standing up for themselves when they see no hope from the different capitals of the world. They have taken it upon themselves to fight for rights and they will succeed. I believe.

