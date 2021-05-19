Morrison exploits the China issue for domestic political gain

Last week, the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison mix Taiwan and Hong Kong.

He does not care, just as he does not care about Palestinian children killed by the Israeli air force and army.

If he cares at all, it is because he thinks Old Testament believers are under attack.

China for Morrison is an internal matter. He demonizes the country in the hope that traders and peripheral voters will agree that China is a threat to Australia and that they will vote for it. Otherwise, he knows nothing about China, only that it is positioned in northern Australia.

Doubts doubtful that he could mention the states bordering on him; he has not received a data.

Australian Institute for Strategic Policy (ASPI) says we may soon find ourselves at war with China. Some of his sources of information are US-funded US right-wing think tanks. weapons manufacturers. ASPI has undertaken to publish threat assessments from retired U.S. military officers.

She is no longer worried about hiding her prejudice. And as disciples of ASPI, Minister Peter Dutton and public servant Mike Pezzullo slammed another nail into the relationship coffin with a recent left-field claim that war is imminent. Its not.

China does not go and will not go to war for Taiwan. The irresponsibility of Dutton and Pezzullo is playing with the domestic anti-China sentiment instigated by the Murdoch press for electoral advantage.

The only way the war will happen is if US engineers just “justified” the war with North Vietnam by engineering Tonkin Bay incident. But this time, they are rightly wary of the considerable military power of the Chinese.

What ASPI and the Australian Department of Defense have not done is to reveal the reality of Australian participation in a US-fueled war with China. One gets the impression that they do not know and do not want to know.

No war predictions have been published. No comparison of force in case of combat, no discussion of casualties, targets, supply and supply, stoppage of supplies and prospects for the use of nuclear weapons.

Almost it is almost as if ASPI is talking about the possibility of war to promote and aid the sale of American weapons. In any case, from Morrison’s point of view, this helps his re-election perspective. When it comes to the realities of Morrison warfare, it is the departure from its depths, lacking the experience and emotional intelligence to pull the head off what it might mean. It is a useful tool in his already familiar family behavior.

Morrison enjoys the notion of being a police officer on the block for the US In 2003, the President George W. Bush referred to Australia as the U.S. Deputy Sheriff in Asia. Howard blew himself up just to burst his bubbles from criticism from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Similarly, no one in the region takes Morrison seriously. In fact, Morrison’s clumsy and inappropriate diplomacy with the US and China has pushed him out of the region as increasingly nuanced moves are made to maneuver between sharp superpowers.

There is no reasonable explanation for the deteriorating China-Australia relationship. The government has not regulated its opinion since leaving the year Donald Trump. If anything, it has become tougher, such as the cancellation of the Victoria Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with China.

That decision came exactly 12 months after Morrison accused China of promoting COVID-19 through Wuhan’s so-called wet markets and unilateral call for an international investigation. In retaliation for the cancellation of BRI MOU, China suspended China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue, creating the scene of further deterioration of relations.

Morrison’s accusation raised scales, already well balanced after the Australian one Huawei ban from building its 5G network, undertaken on the advice of US security agencies seeking, in part, to protect the US intelligence gathering. China-initiated trade sanctions followed.

However, the impact has been hidden from the Australian public by the unprecedented levels of borrowing required by COVID.

Such is the economic folly of the Coalition, especially right-wing ideologues, that they refer to trade with China as “dirty money” and argue a case that Australia could survive without Chinese trade. They claim that new markets for barley and wine have already been found.

Australia has accepted US pressure to increase its defense presence in the northern territory. It is considering canceling a 99-year lease of the Chinese company Landbridge has about the port of Darwin. The narrative of Chinese “aggression” against Australia provides the justification for China’s “takeover” and the US is happy enough to encourage the “Deputy Sheriff” to take the lead.

We do their dirty work and they gain trading opportunities at our expense.

As a diplomat for 25 years and a student of politics, I have never seen such an indecent and corrupt government. Those around Morrison in government and public service seeking promotion and preference reflect his negative anti-China attitudes and statements.

China has reinforced and, to some extent, justified and legitimized the paranoia of Morrison and his Government with harsh trade sanctions, which has helped its domestic position on the China issue.

Out of fear of the wedge, Labor has thrown down the veil and raised the white flag. Senate Labor Leader, Penny Wong, agreed to release the anti-China journalist book Peter Hartcher on May 17.

Australia needs help. It is being played by the US It is suffering from a lack of leadership that is unable to tackle climate change, a coherent distribution of COVID vaccination, quarantine and a balanced relationship with China, our largest and most important neighbor.

Bruce Haigh is a retired political commentator and diplomat.

