The WB governor is requesting a report from the Police Commissioner on agitation before Raj Bhavan









ANI |

Updated: 19 May 2021 11:40 .SHT

Kolkata (West Bengali) [India], May 19 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday requested a report from Police Commissioner Kolkata on agitation in front of Raj Bhavan in the presence of Calcutta Police despite the issuance of Section 144.

“The state of order and order @MamataOfficial even at the main entrance of Raj Bhawan disturbing with the residence police @KolkataPolice leaving everything to be desired. And all this when the area is subject to 144 CrPC restraining orders. Forced to seek a update on it, “he said in a tweet.

The governor of West Bengal also added a letter along with the tweet, which reads: “I noticed from me that the security of the Raj Bhawan premises was breached with impunity near its North Gate yesterday afternoon by some disobedient elements before a situation “The so-called demonstration by these lumpen elements continued unabated in the presence of a large police contingent for more than two hours from around 1.30pm.”

He also said that these people shouted slogans against the Constitutional Head of State and threw unfair slogans that denigrated the dignity and prestige of the Head of State.

The governor also claimed that they repeatedly blocked the entrance to the North Gate, threatening the high security of Raj Bhawan and compromising the security of His Excellency the Governor of West Bengal as well as members of his family.

“Throughout this shocking episode, no responsible stance was taken by the senior police officers present in the country, and the rule of law was violated with impunity. It is no secret that the entire area around Raj Bhawan’s premises is covered. from the stop order u / s 144 Cr PC, but in this instant case, not only was it allowed to assemble a large contingent of disobedient elements in place, they were allowed to stay there for more than two hours seriously compromising the security of the Head of State, who was ultimately forced to call in person the Police Commissioner, Kolkata, “he said. The governor further said: “Such a free hand against undisciplined elements who boldly oppose the land law can not be allowed to remain unchecked. It also casts serious aspirations on the performance of Police Commissioner Kolkata.”

Governor Dhankhar said no lesson appears to have been taken from the above incident by local police as another incident occurred this afternoon near the same place in front of Raj Bhawan North Gate around 3pm where a male person along with half a dozen sheep blocked Raj Bhawan’s North Gate and posed for photos and videos in front of a large contingent of media persons while a large contingent of police officers stood watching this drama.

“No attempt was made to discourage this male person from blocking entry and exit to Raj Bhawan or for his personal control to ensure the safety and security of Raj Bhawan premises. This episode of serious security breach continued for quite some time. “in front of a large police contingent and no attempt was made to ascertain the identity of this person, to check his person for the presence of any weapon, etc., or to interrogate him to ascertain his intentions or motives,” he added. he further.

He also claimed that without taking any logical steps or following any basic basic minimum security protocol, including his detention for questioning, the person was subsequently allowed to leave the country.

“Short video clips about both of these events have already been distributed by ACS to the Governor with CP Kolkata. CP Kolkata is immediately required to submit comprehensive reports regarding both of these incidents, particularly in relation to yesterday ‘s incident, showing the action of taken against interested offenders for signatories by 5 a.m. on May 19, 2021, “he added.

He also shared the video of the incident on his Twitter account where a man was shouting and creating a robbery outside Raj Bhawan.

“And such threatening behavior at the main gate of Raj Bhawan! Police @KolkataPolice practically do not notice it. Look at the content of the threat! Without fear of law – understandably inaction of the police. Can all this @MamataOfficial to be financed or neglected! ”The Governor of West Bengal wrote in a tweet along with the video. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos