Goa court postpones Tarun Tejpal’s decision to May 21





The delay is due to a power outage after Cyclone Tauktae.

The Mapusa District Court and Sessions Court in Goa on Wednesday adjourned the verdict in the 2013 sexual harassment case against journalist Tarun Tejpal on May 21 due to power outages in the state following Cyclone Tauktae. On May 12, the court postponed the May 19 decision due to staff shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read also: The case of Tarun Tejpal – a timeline Lawyer Shrikant Shivade representing Mr. I said Tejpal Hindu, There is no electricity due to the cyclone for two days and the hearing is postponed to May 21. Mr Tejpal is accused of raping his colleague in the elevator of a five-star hotel. He was arrested on 30 November 2013 by the Goa Crime Branch and released on parole on 1 July 2014 by the Supreme Court. In February 2014, the Goa Crime Branch filed a 2,846-page indictment against Mr. Tejpal. On September 29, 2017, the court formulated the charges under Articles 341 (wrongful restriction), 342 (wrongful imprisonment), 354 (assault or criminal intent intended to provoke modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force against a woman for the purpose of inequality), 376 (2) (f) (person in a position of authority against women, committing rape) and 376 (2) (k) (rape by a person in a control position) of the Code Indian criminal against him. The trial began in September 2017 and yet continued to be delayed because Mr. Tejpal moved the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court to challenge the charges against him and instead sought a dismissal of the case. In August 2019, the Supreme Court rejected his appeal and ordered the trial to be held behind closed doors and to be completed for six months.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos