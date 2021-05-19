Taiwan faces stricter water rationing as record drought worsens

TAIPEI – At the head of an increase in cases of COVID-19 and power outages, Taiwan is suffering from its worst drought in 56 years.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs said Wednesday it would further tighten water supplies from June in several cities including Hsinchu, the heart of the country’s semiconductor supply chains, if rainfall is insufficient by the end of May.

The toughest water rationing will be implemented in Hsinchu, Taoyuan, New Taipei and the southern Taiwanese cities of Tainan and Kaohsiung. Miaoli, Taichung and northern Changhua will continue their stricter water use rules.

For Hsinchu, the government plans to suspend water use two days a week and reduce daily consumption by 17% compared to normal levels in its science park, which is based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. chip makers. and United Microelectronics, if the situation worsens by the end of this month.

The daily water reduction plan in New Taipei and Taoyuan – home to the island’s oppressed county board manufacturing center – will grow to 15% from 13%. Large industrial water users in Tainan and Kaohsiung will face a 13% drop from the current 11% by Friday.

Serious water shortages will add pressure to a semiconductor industry that is already suffering an unprecedented chip shortage.

TSMC, UMC and many other manufacturers have operated at full capacity to destroy chips to address the huge demand in all sectors, from smartphones, PCs and servers, to automobiles. Major car-making economies such as the US, Germany, Japan and South Korea have put pressure on Taiwan to prioritize automatic chips.

The announcement of the water restrictions comes as Taiwan on Wednesday raised the COVID-19 alert level for the entire island. Previously it had just been Taipei City and New Taipei under level three restrictions – one step below a de facto deadlock. The island has also suffered two major outages in less than a week as demand grew amid drought and a power plant malfunction.

“We are facing the most serious drought ever. The last time we had visible rainfall across Taiwan was 360 days ago,” said an official at the Water Resources Agency.

An official at Hsinchu Science Park said most enterprises could reach the water rationing level of 15%, but it would be “slightly” inappropriate for some suppliers if the daily reduction rate were increased to 17%.

“Water trucks will be mobilized to support companies that really need water … There should be no impact on production [at the science park], “said the official.

Lai Chien-hsin, director of the Water Resources Agency, said the government has helped increase water supply, such as drilling groundwater wells and building new desalination plants. This could increase the supply of more than 500,000 tonnes of water per day by June to minimize any impact on industrial and civil water use.

May is the traditional monsoon season in Taiwan and rain this month was expected to ease the drought. However, this has not yet been the case.

The water reserve rate at the Shihmen Reservoir, one of the main reservoirs supplying New Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu, has dropped to 11% since noon Wednesday at noon. This suggests that the water supply from the reservoir could only last 21 days without rainfall, according to Taiwanstats, an open site citing real-time data from the island’s Water Resources Agency.

Two reservoirs – Nanhua Reservoir and Tsengwen Reservoir, Taiwan’s largest – are the main water sources for Tainan Science Park, where TSMC operates its most advanced chip production sites. They had reserve rates of only 11% and 6% as of Wednesday, the open data showed.