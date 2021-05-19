International
Taiwan faces stricter water rationing as record drought worsens
TAIPEI – At the head of an increase in cases of COVID-19 and power outages, Taiwan is suffering from its worst drought in 56 years.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs said Wednesday it would further tighten water supplies from June in several cities including Hsinchu, the heart of the country’s semiconductor supply chains, if rainfall is insufficient by the end of May.
The toughest water rationing will be implemented in Hsinchu, Taoyuan, New Taipei and the southern Taiwanese cities of Tainan and Kaohsiung. Miaoli, Taichung and northern Changhua will continue their stricter water use rules.
For Hsinchu, the government plans to suspend water use two days a week and reduce daily consumption by 17% compared to normal levels in its science park, which is based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. chip makers. and United Microelectronics, if the situation worsens by the end of this month.
The daily water reduction plan in New Taipei and Taoyuan – home to the island’s oppressed county board manufacturing center – will grow to 15% from 13%. Large industrial water users in Tainan and Kaohsiung will face a 13% drop from the current 11% by Friday.
Serious water shortages will add pressure to a semiconductor industry that is already suffering an unprecedented chip shortage.
TSMC, UMC and many other manufacturers have operated at full capacity to destroy chips to address the huge demand in all sectors, from smartphones, PCs and servers, to automobiles. Major car-making economies such as the US, Germany, Japan and South Korea have put pressure on Taiwan to prioritize automatic chips.
The announcement of the water restrictions comes as Taiwan on Wednesday raised the COVID-19 alert level for the entire island. Previously it had just been Taipei City and New Taipei under level three restrictions – one step below a de facto deadlock. The island has also suffered two major outages in less than a week as demand grew amid drought and a power plant malfunction.
“We are facing the most serious drought ever. The last time we had visible rainfall across Taiwan was 360 days ago,” said an official at the Water Resources Agency.
An official at Hsinchu Science Park said most enterprises could reach the water rationing level of 15%, but it would be “slightly” inappropriate for some suppliers if the daily reduction rate were increased to 17%.
“Water trucks will be mobilized to support companies that really need water … There should be no impact on production [at the science park], “said the official.
Lai Chien-hsin, director of the Water Resources Agency, said the government has helped increase water supply, such as drilling groundwater wells and building new desalination plants. This could increase the supply of more than 500,000 tonnes of water per day by June to minimize any impact on industrial and civil water use.
May is the traditional monsoon season in Taiwan and rain this month was expected to ease the drought. However, this has not yet been the case.
The water reserve rate at the Shihmen Reservoir, one of the main reservoirs supplying New Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu, has dropped to 11% since noon Wednesday at noon. This suggests that the water supply from the reservoir could only last 21 days without rainfall, according to Taiwanstats, an open site citing real-time data from the island’s Water Resources Agency.
Two reservoirs – Nanhua Reservoir and Tsengwen Reservoir, Taiwan’s largest – are the main water sources for Tainan Science Park, where TSMC operates its most advanced chip production sites. They had reserve rates of only 11% and 6% as of Wednesday, the open data showed.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]