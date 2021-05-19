India records more than 4500 Covid-19 deaths in a single day for the first time





Thailand reported its highest death toll from Covid-19 in a single day on Tuesday as officials struggled to contain the coronavirus, which is rocking through overcrowded prisons. The Southeast Asian country’s justice minister said authorities hope to prioritize vaccinating more than 300,000 inmates and prison staff by diverting doses from the health ministry. On Monday, Thailand reported 9,635 new cases of coronavirus – the highest number of new infections since the pandemic began, according to its Covid-19 task force (CCSA). Of those cases, 6,853 – more than 70% – were found in eight prisons and detention facilities across the country. As of Tuesday morning local time, 2,473 new Covid-19 cases had been confirmed, of which 680 were from prisons. Thailand also reported 35 related deaths across the country on Tuesday, its highest number of daily casualties, according to the CCSA. The new figures bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 127,184, with 649 deaths associated – a relatively small number compared to those in other parts of the world. Thailand has managed to keep overall cases low until the latest outbreak emerged in early April from an entertainment district in Bangkok before spreading to a slum. Prison clusters in Thailand came to light when some pro-democracy leaders accused of insulting the monarchy and held in custody following last year’s popular demonstrations announced they had tested positive for Covid-19 after being released on bail. Following the news, Thai authorities began mass testing of the country’s prison population. Read the full story:

