Go out to vote on the 10% stamp duty proposal
Dáil is set to vote today on a proposal to introduce a 10% payment fee for the purchase of ten or more homes under plans agreed by the Cabinet last night.
After more than two weeks of discussions, the Government has moved to change tax and planning laws to prevent large investors from buying residential properties.
The higher rate will also apply when someone earns ten or more units on a cumulative basis for a 12-month period.
However, it will not apply to those who buy apartments wholesale, which is the focus for many in the Opposition already.
There is also concern within the government, with senior sources confirming to RTÉ News that Green Party ministers are concerned that the apartments will be unaffordable for those who want to live in key urban areas.
Vice President Catherine Martin reportedly told Government colleagues that the apartments were also homes.
Guidelines will be issued to local authorities today, which will try to keep homes and duplexes in future developments away from the opportunities of those looking to buy in bulk.
Speaking to RT Morning Ireland, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe defended the decision to evict the apartments.
Mr Donohoe said the reason it is a home-centered measure is because he is “really convinced” that if apartments were to be included in the scheme, it would mean fewer apartments being built.
“The first step to allowing rent to become more affordable in the future and allow more apartments for people who want to live in them, is for the apartments to actually be built.”
Mr ODonohoe said the private sector was needed in order to build for people to buy and rent in affordable ways.
He said the measure would be kept under review to make sure it would deliver the desired objectives.
He said there is “a really deep problem” because there are currently not enough properties to rent.
Have they made it easier to buy new housing proposals?
Housing was debated in Dáil last night, with the Government suffering a loss when, amid some confusion in its banks, a Sinn Féin move to affordable housing passed without a vote.
Transport, Climate, Environment and Communications Minister Eamon Ryan has said the government’s new housing measures are a start but “they cannot be the only measures, we will go much further”.
Mr Ryan said other measures would be supported to support apartment ownership.
He added that the role of the state, especially in the use of public land and the land development agency, to advance a whole portion of new apartments for cost-effective rent and purchase will be essential.
Sinn Féin Finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said government measures to curb so-called fundraising are not enough and instead have “lit a green light for investment funds” to say it is open season for “most houses in Dublin City”.
Speaking to RT Morning Ireland, he said the 10% stamp duty would not have the desired effect of blocking investment funds and should have been set at at least 17%, while fund gains should also be were treated.
Mr Doherty accused the Government of making a claim that was acting on the problem and said “Paschal Donohoe, his Government, does not want to go here. Just because of public pressure they now have to give a look they are doing something.”
He said capital investment needs to double in order to build 20,000 homes over the next five years.
