Covid Scotland: Moray ‘cautiously optimistic’ about easing blockade with Glasgow tips





PUBLIC health experts in Moray are “cautiously optimistic” that blocking rules there will be eased after a review later this week.

Last week, Nicola Sturgeon said the Glasgow and Moray blasts meant they would stay within Level 3 restrictions, with a review within a week, while the rest of mainland Scotland moved to Level 2.

Yesterday, Professor Jason Leitch said a decision on these areas – including any other possible changes – would be made on Thursday or Friday. But speaking this morning, NHS Grampian chief health intelligence chief Jillian Evans said the situation in Moray was “really, really promising”. She told the BBC’s Good Morning program in Scotland: “Moray figures move around 50 cases per 100,000, but it ‘s a very downward trend that I’m happy to say, so we’re showing some positive signs. “I think it will take us another two days to be sure that this is a certain trend, but in all the indicators we look at – cases, test positivity, watching vaccinations and hearing what is happening in local communities think the signs are looking really positive in Moray. “We will watch [the figures] over the next two days and based on the thresholds that the Scottish Government is using to determine the levels, we will look to be in a positive position. ” She added: “The main thing is to make sure this is a consistent trend and not a mistake in numbers, so seeing what is happening over a seven-day period would be a reasonable thing to do, but we are approaching her now. “We’ve seen the numbers drop for a few days and, in fact, we’re seeing single case figures in Moray now every day, so it ‘s a really promising situation and I would say we’re cautiously optimistic – we’re at the point culmination of being positive ”. However, Ms Evans acknowledged that Glasgow was facing “a greater logistical challenge” which was not the case in Moray. “They are different, of course, and they are bigger,” she said. “But I think there is a translatable lesson. I think the obvious signs that public health is making as much effort as possible to try and keep the population safe will really help communities to do the right thing as well, to stick to more rules and to self-isolate when required to do so. “We see a lot of people coming forward to try, that’s very good. “We had a 400% increase in the number of tests. If this translates to a Glasgow environment, then this will allow them to keep ahead of a further spread. ” Asked for any other advice moving forward, she added: “This is about being able to spot the signs early and put in targeted interventions to help that community – don’t wait until we’re at 50 per 100,000 before take action ”. The health expert also added that lagging behind in Level 3 “absolutely” acted as a wake-up call to Moray. She said: “This is one of the reasons why local communities really sit down and get attention. “This and health care efforts to really demonstrate our seriousness. “With what is happening in Glasgow with door-to-door growth testing, it really is an obvious sign that this is serious and the possibility of lowering one level, or even worse being clumsy at one level, exists.” .







