China urges US to clarify biological militarization activities overseas





Beijing (Global Times): China has again asked the US to provide a comprehensive explanation of its overseas biological militarization activities, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday (May 18th). Groups of citizens in Busan, South Korea, have reportedly staged protests demanding the closure of the U.S. military biological and chemical laboratory in the port of Busan and the removal of biological and chemical weapons from the country. Local media reports have exposed U.S. military deployments of biological warfare agents to South Korea and criticized the military for hiding the truth. China has repeatedly expressed serious concerns about the US military using overseas laboratories to engage in biological militarization activities, Zhao told a regular news conference on Tuesday in response to a question about protests in South Korea. As early as August last year, China urged the U.S. to clarify its biological militarization activities in South Korea, Zhao said. China reiterated on May 12 that the US must take concrete steps to ensure that its laboratories and related activities are legal, transparent and secure, and once again urged it to stop obstacles to establishing a verification mechanism. Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), he added. “Unfortunately, the US has always turned a deaf ear to the concerns of the international community,” Zhao said. In Busan, where protests erupted, the US side should clearly clarify three areas, Zhao said. First, the U.S. needs to explain the true purpose of U.S. military transport of biological warfare agents to Busan, what research it conducts after bringing war agents there, and how it can prove its activities there are BWC compliant, he said. ai. Second, the US should explain why it hides the truth, and especially why it initially denied building a military laboratory at Pier 8 in the Port of Busan, but was forced to accept it in 2016 after the relevant projects were exposed by the media, he said. Zhao. The United States should also explain why it claimed to have sent biological warfare agents to South Korea for the first time in 2015, only to later discover it was as early as 2009, Zhao added. Third, the US side must make it clear why it has neglected the health and safety of local people, Zhao said. There are four residential areas and several schools within 500 meters of Pier 8, he noted. What will happen in such a densely populated area if there is an accident? Legality, transparency and security are common demands of the international community on US biological militarization activities, Zhao said. We once again urge the American side to provide a comprehensive explanation [on its activities], take concrete and credible action to meet its obligations under the BWC and to stop exclusively blocking negotiations on a verification protocol for the convention, in order to create the conditions for addressing concerns and building mutual trust through verification, he noted. ai. – Global Times







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos