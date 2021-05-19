Malaysian Reports Record Covid Daily Cases as Increased Pressure





Malaysia reported its biggest one-day increase in Covid cases since the pandemic began, adding pressure on government to do more after setting up nationwide curbs for movement this month. The country had 6,075 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with the country’s richest state Selangor contributing to the largest number of new infections with 2,251 cases, according to Director General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah in a tweet. This was followed by the southern state of Johor in 699 and the capital of Kuala Lumpur in 660, he said. Daily coronavirus deaths in Malaysia in the last two weeks have risen in the logs amid the discovery of new variants. Selangor has led the rise in daily infections in May, prompting calls for a complete blockade of the state that is home to businesses, including the world’s leading manufacturers of rubber gloves. Shares of Genting Malaysia Bhd., Which operates a hilltop casino, fell nearly 5% in Kuala Lumpur trade, while its parent Genting Bhd. Fundosi 4.2%. Glove makers rallied, with Supermax Corp jumping 8.4%, Hartalega Holdings Bhd. Adding 3.7% and Top Glove Corp. increasing 2.6%. Still, authorities in Selangor said a total blockade was unnecessary as the infectivity rate in the state was not the highest in the country, according to Dzulkefly Ahmad, head of the state Covid labor force at a conference on Wednesday. Selangor had started conducting mass checks this month and is working to purchase its own photographs independent of the scope of national vaccines. READ: Malaysia does not need to shut down the economy to contain the virus, says Zafrul Malaysia is also struggling with the slow rate of inoculation and less than 3% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Daily cases could exceed 8,000 by June if people do not adhere to the blocking rules, according to the latest data modeling of the health ministry. (Detailed updates all the time.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

