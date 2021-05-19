China removes pillars defining border, Nepal sees red: Report





However, Nepal claimed territory over Humla, China was expected to deny it. (Representative) Kathmandu: Beijing has turned the heat along the borders of its neighboring country Nepal with disappearing border pillars in the Daulkha district of the Himalayan nation. It seems to be another example of the growing Chinese war and a complete disregard for the international border by Beijing. Raising red flags, the Nepalese Ministry of Interior reported the incident in the village-Vigu of Daulkha District to the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to the EU Reporter, the China-Nepal border has historically been a controlled border system, established by a bilateral agreement between the two nations in 1960, which later led to the formation of the 1961 border treaty, with the construction of pillars of demarcation. Following the 1961 treaty, the border line between Nepal and China has witnessed several changes mainly including the erection of 76 permanent border posts. China is now trying to change the status quo in its favor. Last year, in September, China invaded Nepalese territory and built 11 buildings in a remote neighborhood of Nepal’s border, Humla. However, Nepal claimed territory over Humla, China was expected to deny it. The incident raised tensions along the border, culminating in widespread protests outside the Chinese embassy in Nepal, with people calling for a “Stop Chinese Enlargement”. The buildings were built by China on the site where a Nepalese border convoy was found missing a few years ago. The local mayor of the rural area in question had reported on China’s actions to claim the area under its control. These developments sparked protests at the embassy in Kathmandu against Chinese hegemony and disrespect for Nepal’s national sovereignty, the EU Reporter reported. During those times, Nepalese officials had stated that their attempts to negotiate with the Chinese side became fruitless and met with hostility. Chinese security personnel came armed with a tanker, truck and a jeep, urging Nepalese officials to withdraw to the border for talks and clarifications. China’s expansionist designs have passed without stopping with anyone sharing a border line. The relocation of the border pillar to Nepal is not an isolated event. According to a survey by Nepal’s Ministry of Agriculture, China illegally violated several border districts including Gorkha, Dolakha, Humla, Darchula, Sindhupalchowk, Rasuwa and Sankhuwasabha. Years of peaceful coexistence between the two countries are being undermined by the regime of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his ruthless pursuit to arm smaller neighboring countries. The situation of the border pillar relocation worsened as Prime Minister PK Oli defended the violations by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), a stance that was strongly opposed by members of the opposition Nepal Congress. The denial of KP Oli has put the Sino-China border line at a crossroads for both countries, thus playing directly into China’s hand. Under the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Nepal is also not too eager to engage with China on any border dispute due to the potential economic backlash and huge costs involved. China has an easy opportunity to take advantage of the unprotected Nepalese border and relocate more border pillars, accumulating in increased territory, the EU Reporter reported.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos