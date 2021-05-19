The Goa court will issue a verdict in the Tarun Tejpal case on May 21





A Goa court on Wednesday said it would announce its verdict in the Tarun Tejpal case on May 21st. The former Tehelka editor-in-chief, who was present in court, is accused of sexually assaulting a colleague inside the elevator of a luxury hotel in Goa in 2013. Public Prosecutor Francis Tavora told reporters outside the court that additional hearing judge Kshama Joshi said she could not announce the order due to the “power outage”. Some parts of Goa have been witnessing power outages since Sunday due to Cyclone Tauktae. This is the third time the court has postponed the announcement of the decision in this case. Earlier, the court would give the verdict on April 27, but the judge had postponed it to May 12. On May 12, he was further postponed to May 19.

The court then said the delay was due to staff shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, Tejpal was present in court along with some of his family members and lawyers. Media persons were barred from entering the court. Heavy police security was set up around the courthouse, located in the city of Mapusa near the state capital Panaji. Tejpal refused to speak to reporters after the court postponed the announcement of the verdict in the case. Goa police registered an FIR against Tejpal in November 2013 after which he was arrested. He has been out on bail since May 2014. The Goa crime branch had filed an indictment against Tejpal. He faced trial under Articles 341 of the IPC (wrongful limitation), 342 (wrongful imprisonment), 354 (assault or criminal force intended to provoke modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault) or the use of criminal force against a woman for the purpose of undressing), 376 (2) (f) (person in a position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376 (2) k) (rape by a person in a control position) He had previously moved to the Bombay High Court seeking a position in formulating charges against him, but his request was rejected.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos