Scottish cabinet restructuring: Fiona Hyslop and Fergus Ewing leave government

FERGUS Ewing and Fiona Hyslop will leave the Scottish Cabinet as the First Minister reorganizes her senior team.

Nicola Sturgeon paid tribute to the two long-serving ministers – who served as Secretary of Rural Economy and Secretary of Economy, respectively.

The First Minister said: “I want to thank the work of Fiona Hyslop and Fergus Ewing and thank them for their unstinting public service for many years.

“Fiona has served in the Cabinet since 2007, first as Secretary of Education, then as Secretary of Culture and Foreign Affairs before receiving the portfolio of Economics and Fair Work.

“Her tenure in Foreign Affairs led Fiona to oversee the expansion of the Scottish Government’s international footprint, giving our country a higher profile than ever before on the global stage, and it is a legacy that it can and should be rightly proud of.

Fergus Ewing had served on the SNP ministerial team since 2007

“Fergus has also been part of the ministerial team since 2007, and has brought diligence and effort to all the work he has held. In particular, he has worked tirelessly with and on behalf of Scotland’s rural sector over the past five years since the Brexit vote, fighting their corner at every turn.

“Fergus has been a champion for Scotland farmers and harvesters during one of the most difficult, challenging and uncertain periods our agricultural sector has encountered, and he has the appreciation of many in the industry for his efforts to protect the interests of tire.

“I want to sincerely thank Fiona and Fergus for their service, and wish them well as they continue to serve their constituents in the new Parliament.” The First Minister is expected to announce her new cabinet and small ministerial team later this morning.

First Deputy Secretary John Swinney – who has moved from education to a new Cabinet role in Covid’s recovery – extended warm congratulations to Hyslop and Ewing this morning.

He wrote on Twitter: “Warmest appreciation to my dear friends and colleagues Fiona Hyslop and Fergus Ewing when they leave Government.

“They have both made tremendous contributions to making Scotland a more successful country.”

Last night, Swinney said he is “honored” to have become Scotland’s Covid Repair Secretary as Sturgeon announced the first move in reorganizing her post-election cabinet.

The First Minister, who confirmed that Swinney would remain as her First Deputy Minister, said his appointment as Secretary of Recovery Covid would be a “key step in bringing Scotland’s recovery to the right start”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and First Deputy Minister John Swinney photographed on the steps of Bute House, Edinburgh, on Tuesday evening. Photo by Jane Barlow / PA

Swinney said on Twitter serving as Secretary of Education for the past five years had been a “privilege” as he wished his successor well.

But that came after Labor had called for him to be expelled from his short education for a “lot of failures”.

Scottish Labor Vice President Jackie Baillie said: “It’s just right that John Swinney has been relocated from his previous role. He has left behind damaging failures that require urgent action to rectify.”

But she added: “Putting him in charge of our healing is potentially a gamble on the health and well-being of the nation.

“While we wish him well, he must quickly demonstrate that he is at work.”

Swinney ‘s new role will see her take responsibility across the Scottish Government for actions to deliver coronavirus cure, as well as to work with the public, private and voluntary sectors.

In addition he will lead a cross-party steering group for Covid recovery, which is expected to meet for the first time this week.

Announcing the appointment Sturgeon said: “The appointment of John Swinney to lead the intergovernmental work at Covid Recovery is a key step in bringing Scotland’s recovery to the right start.

“How we start our recovery is essential to the kind of country we can become, and that means ensuring everyone, whether in government, the public sector, the business community or the wider society is pulling in the same direction.”

In addition to this work for Covid’s recovery, the First Deputy Minister will take the lead in intergovernmental relations and deliver what the Scottish Government helped as “transformation projects” to incorporate the UN Human Rights Treaties into Scottish law and provided improvements for young people who have been in care.

Swinney said: “Recovery in our schools, our health service, our economy and in our wider society is the immediate priority of this government and I am honored to have been asked to lead that mission.

“I am determined that the government will bring the same urgency that we have applied to the actions we have taken to protect public health, to the actions we must take to ensure a fair and equitable recovery.

“I will bring the opposition parties together next week to hear their contributions and determine how I believe we can all work together to ensure a strong recovery.

“As we recover, we must also remember our commitments to improve the lives of people throughout our society, and it is a privilege to continue to lead the work across government to deliver on the inclusion of UN Charters and to Promise to our care with young experienced people “.

The latest cabinet reshuffle comes as a number of ministers left the Scottish Government in the May Holyrood election, with Constitution Secretary Mike Russell, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman and Community Secretary Aileen Campbell all leaving the Scottish Parliament, while the minister of energy Paul Wheelhouse failed to be re-elected.

The new cabinet is expected to be smaller than the previous 12 teams and continue to be gender balanced.

The main roles that will be announced later will be those of health secretary and education secretary.