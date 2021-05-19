An 111-year-old man attributes life to eating chicken brain

Australia’s oldest man, 111-year-old Dexter Kruger, has revealed some of his secrets to living a long life, which includes a unique food in his diet that he eats chicken brain.

“Chicken brain. You know, chickens have a head and in that there are some brains, and they are little tasty things. There is only one bite, “Kruger said, describing the delicacy in an interview with ABC Australia on Monday, May 17th.

Kruger also spends most of his time outdoors and refused to retire from his cattle farm until the mid-1990s. The elderly man added that this simple lifestyle is one of the reasons he was able to reach old age.

“I do things differently. “I lived very close to nature and ate mainly what I grew up in the garden or the garden or the farm,” he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, his son Greg Kruger said his father’s simple lifestyle and a diet “high in salt, sugar and fat” contribute to his long life.

“He lived through a period that was far less stressful than what society faces today,” Greg noted. “He did not go around following the bright lights, he was happy he was around horses and cattle.”

He added that his father’s body never seemed to be “tired” of processing junk food because he never became overweight and was always active.

Dexter Kruger was born on January 13, 1930 and has lived through world wars, depression and pandemics. According to the report, the country’s oldest person was Christina Cock who died in 2002, at the age of 114 years and 148 days. Dana Cruz /JB

