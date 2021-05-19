UAE, Bahrain offer third Sinopharm pictures amid vaccine efficacy concerns

People are waiting their turn to be vaccinated against coronavirus at a vaccination center set up at the Dubai International Financial Center in the Gulf of Dubai on February 3, 2021. The UAE has administered at least three million doses in more than a quarter of its population.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are offering a booster record of the Sinopharm vaccine developed in China for residents and citizens who have already had two doses, the country’s medical authorities said.

“An additional supportive dose of Sinopharm is now available for people who have previously received the vaccine and who have now completed more than six months since the second dose,” the National Immigration and Disaster Management Authority tweeted on Tuesday night. UAE.

Bahrain National Medical Task Force for Combating Coronavirus notified simultaneously “Opening of registration for an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for the most sensitive groups in Bahrain, at least 6 months after receiving the second dose of Sinopharm vaccine, for the first answers, as well as citizens and residents over the age of 50, as well as those suffering from overweight, low immunity or other basic health conditions ”.

The reports come amid questions about the effectiveness of Sinopharm and reports of Covid-19 re-infections among people who have taken their two targeted doses.

The World Health Organization earlier in May approved Sinopharm for emergency use, making it the first non-Western vaccine to receive the organization’s green light. Created by the China-owned National Pharmaceutical Group of China (commonly referred to as Sinopharm) it is one of the country’s top two shoots that have been administered to millions of people in China and elsewhere, especially in the developing world.

The UAE vaccination campaign, one of the fastest in the world, has relied heavily on Sinopharm’s goal, available to all residents and citizens since the end of 2020. Pfizer / BioNTech, AstraZeneca / Oxford University vaccines and Sputnik V have also been available in Dubai for several months, while the UAE capital Abu Dhabi only offered its residents Sinopharm until it recently changed course to offer Pfizer also in late April.