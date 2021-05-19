International
UAE, Bahrain offer third Sinopharm pictures amid vaccine efficacy concerns
People are waiting their turn to be vaccinated against coronavirus at a vaccination center set up at the Dubai International Financial Center in the Gulf of Dubai on February 3, 2021. The UAE has administered at least three million doses in more than a quarter of its population.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are offering a booster record of the Sinopharm vaccine developed in China for residents and citizens who have already had two doses, the country’s medical authorities said.
“An additional supportive dose of Sinopharm is now available for people who have previously received the vaccine and who have now completed more than six months since the second dose,” the National Immigration and Disaster Management Authority tweeted on Tuesday night. UAE.
Bahrain National Medical Task Force for Combating Coronavirus notified simultaneously “Opening of registration for an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for the most sensitive groups in Bahrain, at least 6 months after receiving the second dose of Sinopharm vaccine, for the first answers, as well as citizens and residents over the age of 50, as well as those suffering from overweight, low immunity or other basic health conditions ”.
The reports come amid questions about the effectiveness of Sinopharm and reports of Covid-19 re-infections among people who have taken their two targeted doses.
The World Health Organization earlier in May approved Sinopharm for emergency use, making it the first non-Western vaccine to receive the organization’s green light. Created by the China-owned National Pharmaceutical Group of China (commonly referred to as Sinopharm) it is one of the country’s top two shoots that have been administered to millions of people in China and elsewhere, especially in the developing world.
The UAE vaccination campaign, one of the fastest in the world, has relied heavily on Sinopharm’s goal, available to all residents and citizens since the end of 2020. Pfizer / BioNTech, AstraZeneca / Oxford University vaccines and Sputnik V have also been available in Dubai for several months, while the UAE capital Abu Dhabi only offered its residents Sinopharm until it recently changed course to offer Pfizer also in late April.
Mixed efficiency figures
The UAE government announced in December last year that a “provisional analysis” conducted by China National Biotec Group (a subsidiary of Sinopharm) of phase 3 vaccine trials in Abu Dhabi found it was 86% effective. But the announcement was detailed for details and did not reveal how this figure of 86% was calculated.
In the same month, China announced the vaccine as effective 79.34%based on what he said were “interim trial data” without releasing phase 3 results, contrary to UAE figures.
In a national case that has raised the most concerns, Seychelles the most vaccinated country in the world, with about 60% of those vaccinated receiving Sinopharm is seeing a new increase in Covid cases among vaccinated residents. Its health ministry in mid-May reported that more than a third of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the week to May 8 had been fully vaccinated. The World Health Organization has said it will review coronavirus data from the island country.
Sinopharm has not responded to numerous CNBC requests for comment.
The UAE will play an important role in expanding vaccine access worldwide in the developing world thanks to its partnership with China to produce millions of doses locally as part of a joint venture between Sinopharm and the company based in United Arab Emirates G42. The vaccine produced in the UAE is called Hayat-Vax; hayatmeans “life” in Arabic.
In March, the UAE gave Sinopharm third doses of “a small number” of people who failed to develop antibodies after their first two shots, local news reported.
UAE coronavirus cases peaked at around 4,000 a day in late January, but have since dropped to less than 1,500 a day. After a very severe spring stalemate in 2020, the Gulf sheikhdom economy has completely reopened, with its commercial capital Dubai becoming one of the first countries in the world to resume tourism and personal conferences.
Despite this, since January it has been on a “red list” of travel to the UK, a major tourism partner. France and a number of other European Union countries have also placed the UAE on their red lists, demanding ten-day quarantine upon arrival.
In late April, the UAE announced it would consider “strict measures” to limit the movement of unvaccinated people against the coronavirus, seeking to further increase its national inoculation campaign which has already administered nearly 11.5 million shots at its population of approximately 10 million.
