Ireland will raise the real estate tax to remove the funds





Ireland will raise a tax on the wholesale purchase of homes, amid growing anger over investment funds that amass real estate and squeeze first-time buyers. The government will increase the stamp duty to 10% on purchases of 10 or more residential homes, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said late Tuesday in Dublin. The current tax is 1% for homes under 1 million euros ($ 1.2 million) and 2% above that level. The increased tax will apply to wholesale purchases as well as the purchase of 10 or more units during a year, though not to apartment blocks. The decision comes amid rising tensions over investors buying homes for rent. The recent massive acquisition of nearly 80% of a development by Round Hill Capital LLC launched a storm, prompting the government to act in an effort to quell Sinn Fein-led political criticism. The so-called cuckoo funds are seen as amplifying a housing crisis driven by a lack of supply. The 10% rate “was created to avoid the practice through which institutional investors buy homes that are nearing completion, or fully completed,” Donohoe said in a statement. “Ensuring that people have access to home ownership in this country is a priority.” READ: Wholesale home sales in Dublin spark backlash against big money buyers (1) Last year, Ireland had a shortage of around 13,000 homes, according to the government. However, international investors sometimes provide the funds needed to close that gap, their advocates say. Local authorities and approved housing authorities will be exempt from the tax on the proposal that Donohoe will bring to the Irish parliament on Wednesday. Separately, the government announced plan to protect about 50% of new developments for landlord invaders. Shares of the property investment firm Irish Residential Property REIT Plc rose up 3% in Dublin on Wednesday following the announcement. The changes are “probably better than feared by many in the industry,” said Goodbody economist Dermot O’Leary. However, he said “they do not address the home supply blockages that currently exist in Ireland.” (Updates with details, actions and comments from paragraph 8) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

