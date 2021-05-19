BITSoM is affiliated with London Business School: Kumar Mangalam Birla

NEW DELHI : The BITS School of Management (BITSoM) has teamed up with the London Business School (LBS) to support its global aspirations, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla announced on Wednesday.

The strategic link will have three aspects for student immersion, teaching LBS faculty at BITSoM and developing a joint executive program in the women leadership space.

Birla, an LBS alumnus, said the partnership between a global iconic school and an energetic start-up “is built on the foundation of a common goal”. He said the two institutions are linked together by a common goal of creating global leaders and using management education as a force for good.

When we set out to build BITSoM, we were clear on our ambition to create a global business school. With this partnership, we are adding a powerful new dimension to global exposure. The immersion program will deepen students’ understanding of intercultural leadership and expose them to a new wave of entrepreneurial energy. “This unique proposal of an Indian MBA with a truly global and multi-cultural flavor, cured for the new business era, will undoubtedly increase the level of what is considered to be a key management education in India,” Birla said in a virtual event.

“This will undoubtedly be an inspiration for exploration and will enable our students to truly embrace a global mindset,” he said.

In January, Birla had announced that BITS Plan would establish a B school in Mumbai at an investment of 1,500 korre. Birla is the chancellor of BITS Pilani and chairman, the governing council at BITSoM.

BITSoM will be located in Kalyan in the Mumbai metropolitan region as a zero carbon footprint campus. The 60-acre permanent campus will be ready by 2024. School B-will begin academic operations from a temporary facility in Mumbai by July with 120 students.

We at LBS are eager to help train goal-oriented individuals from diverse backgrounds who are willing to embrace change and embark on a transformational journey with BITSoM. Together, we can have a profound impact in India and the world, “said Franois Ortalo-Magn, Dean of the London Business School.

Focusing on the current pandemic environment, Birla said, I know we are connecting at a time when an invisible virus has ruined our entire lives, again. Globally and in India, the 2nd wave of COVID-19 has been much wilder, proving our collective resilience. The pandemic and the last 12 months have again ignited attention not only of the role of nations, but of societies, companies and individuals in creating the best results for all of us. This disturbing period has brought home a reality, more than any other: the only way to defeat the virus is through science and collaboration. “

