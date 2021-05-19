IIT Ropar develops unique FakeBuster detector to detect fraudsters attending a virtual conference





The Indian Institute of Technology in Ropar, Punjab on Wednesday said the institute together with Monash University based in Australia have developed a unique detector called FakeBuster to detect fraudsters attending a virtual conference without the knowledge of any body. The detector can also find manipulated faces on social media to defame or joke with someone, an official statement said. In the current pandemic scenario where most formal meetings and work is being done online, this standalone solution enables a user to detect if another person’s video is being manipulated or cheated during a video conference, she added. Sophisticated artificial intelligence techniques have spurred a dramatic increase in media content manipulation. Such techniques continue to evolve and become more realistic. This makes detection difficult, said Dr. Abhinav Dhall, one of the four-member team that developed FakeBuster. Other members include Assistant Professor Ramanathan Subramanian and two students Vineet Mehta and Parul Gupta. A paper on this technique FakeBuster: A DeepFakes Detection Tool for Video Conferencing Scenarios was unveiled at the 26th International Conference on Intelligent User Interfaces in the US last month. Dr. Dhall said the use of manipulated media content in spreading fake news, pornography and other such content on the internet has been widely observed with major consequences. He said such manipulations have recently found their way into video calling platforms through deception tools based on the transfer of facial expressions. These false facial expressions are often convincing to the human eye and can have serious consequences. These real-time simulated videos known as deepfakes can also be used during online exams and job interviews. FakeBuster deepfake detection tool works online and offline. Since the device can currently be attached to laptops and desktops only we are aiming to make the network smaller and easier to enable it to work even on mobile phone devices, said Mr. Subramanian. He said the team is working on using the device to detect fake audio as well. The IIT team claimed that FakeBuster is one of the first tools to detect fraudsters during video conferencing using DeepFake detection technology. The device has already been tested and will be on the market soon.

