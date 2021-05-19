Sudbury will see 45K new trees planted in the region this spring

More than 45,000 trees are currently being planted in the Sudbury area as part of an effort to place more than 2.8 million trees on land across Ontario.

The project is led by Forests Ontario, a lucrative group dedicated to greening the province through

supporting tree planting, forest restoration, administration, education and awareness.

The group’s CEO, Rob Keen, says the tree planting program is attracting interest.

“Trees are one of the best organisms out there, the best tools to seize carbon dioxide. And so they are fantastic for mitigating climate change,” he said.

“People also know all the other values ​​that trees provide, whether they be wildlife habitats or recreational opportunities.”

Keen says the group is working with Conservation Sudbury to determine where the trees will be planted.

“A lot of the time, the trees are planted on private property, sometimes municipal property. We work with local agencies, in this case, it’s the local conservation authority. They have professionals who come out, evaluate a site, find out what the best species are for. that site. “

Planting trees, considered an essential service in March 2020 by the province, is time sensitive.

“Unfortunately, the tree seedlings are quite rotten and need to be planted quickly after coming from the nursery requires careful time and well-arranged logistics,” Keen said.

To continue planting spring trees while keeping landowners and planters safe, Forests Ontario has distributed COVID-19 fieldwork recommendations and guidelines that include physical distancing, use of personal protective equipment, and frequent point cleaning. of touch.

Since 2008, more than 180,000 trees have been planted in the Sudbury District through the 50 Miles Ontario Forest Trees Program. The program provides financial and technical assistance to landowners who wish to plant one

minimum 500 trees on their property.