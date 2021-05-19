The green travel list could be expanded in June, says the government minister





Education Minister Gillian Keegan has suggested that the green list of places where people can vacation abroad could be expanded next month. Ms. Keegan said there would probably be an announcement a week or two before the next phase of lifting the block restrictions. As we move into the next phase of the June 21 unlock, I think people hope there are more places on the green list, but now there are only 12 on the green list and they are the only ones where you can go on vacation, she told LBC radios. Currently the green list includes Australia, Brunei, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Israel and Jerusalem, New Zealand, Portugal (including Azores and Madeira), Singapore, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha. But by June this list could grow. The European Union is expected to allow UK citizens to travel to the mainland but the government has emphasized that Britons should not travel to amber list countries. Currently coronavirus rates have begun to rise in a number of areas – with Bolton having seen a huge increase in new cases of the Indian variant. Now is not the time to go to Spain, Ms. Keegan said. Speaking to Times Radio, the MP for Chichester said those planning a party should not go to amber places. Amber list places are there for a reason they are there so you can travel for business, you can travel for special situations such as funerals or if there are some specific care issues in your family. She continued: But the holidays when you have a choice, we are advising you to go to the green list places, and of course, there are only 12 of them that most people, we predict, stay at home. When asked if people thought traveling to Spain was doing the wrong thing, she replied: I have a house in Spain, I have lived in Spain for eight years, I am desperate to go to Spain. But now, is not the time to go to Spain.







