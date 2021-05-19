Shark kills Surfer in ‘Unprecedented’ Attack on Australian Popular Beach

Getty Tuncurry Beach in Forster, Australia

A surfer has died after being attacked by a shark on a popular Australian beach, authorities said.

The fatal incident happened on Tuesday at Tuncurry Beach in Forster, which is located off the east coast of Australia, according to a statement from the New South Wales Police Force.

Police said the man, who was believed to be in his 50s, was surfing in the water around 11am when he was attacked by the shark.

Approximately 20 minutes later, emergency services were called to the scene, where they found the man with “critical injuries to the upper right of the thigh after being attacked,” according to police.

A New South Wales (NSW) Ambulance spokesman as well confirmed in a tweet that their medical assistants showed up at the beach to treat the victim.

After pulling the man out of the water, police said officers from the Manning Great Lakes Police District began performing CPR.

However, “despite best efforts to help doctors and bystanders at the scene, the man could not be resurrected,” the NSW Ambulance explained in a tweet. The surfer died at the scene, police confirmed.

After the incident, police said Tuncurry Beach and Forster Main Beach were closed.

Officials were also working to gather more information about the victim and his last moments before the attack, according to Australian Broadcasting Corp. (A B C).

Witnesses at the scene said of the exit that the man was on holiday in Tuncurry Beach and was surfing with friends before the incident.

Chief Inspector Christopher Schilt also noted for ABC that the man reportedly spotted the shark before the attack and tried to notify other surfers in the water.

“It is believed that when the attack took place, the man actually saw the shark and called to try to warn others and, with a lot of heroism, his friends were able to bring him back to shore after he was attacked,” Schilt explained.

Police are now working with the Department of Primary Industries to “identify the species responsible,” according to their statement.

At this time, department scientists believe the bite may have been caused by a four-and-a-half-foot (14.76-foot) white shark based on their analysis of bite photos, ABC reported.

“There was some damage on board,” Schilt told the sale. “The board will be examined forensically … we have DPI scientists who are working with our forensic police and they will use the damage from the board to assess what kind of shark it was.”

Speaking to ABC, Brian Wilcox, of the local Surf Life Saving branch, said the attack was “unprecedented” but noted that the number of shark spots has increased since the incident.

“I can not remember ever having a shark attack in this area,” he explained at the exit. “We already had a drone up in the air to see if we could spot some sharks in the area. There were some spotted sharks, whether they were or not, who knows.”

A total of 18 unprovoked shark attacks occurred in Australia in 2020, with eight of those occurring in New South Wales, according to Florida Museum of Natural History which follow shark attacks all over the world.

Of those 18 unprovoked attacks, six of them were fatal, the outlets announced.

Surfers and beachgoers in NSW are now being advised to follow NSW SharkSmart Twitter Page or download their SharkSmart app for updated information on shark sightings.