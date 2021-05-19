International
Girl Rozina Islam: I will be back in two days
Prothom Senior Journalist Alo Rozina Islam was sent to Kashimpur Prison after a Dhaka court rejected a policy request to retrial her in a case of the Official Secrets Act by the Ministry of Health on Monday, May 18, 2021. Focus on Bangla
The family wants the jailed journalist released first and then plans legal action
“I’ll be back in two days. Don’t worry. Stay with grandparents.” This is what arrested journalist Rozina Islam could gather to tell her eight-year-old daughter over the phone as she put on a bold face before being taken to jail.
Family members of Prothom Alo’s former correspondent, who landed in jail on Tuesday in a case filed on information theft charges, said the child had not yet been informed of the true story after her mother was late to returned home.
The journalist’s mother, Taslima Begum, told the Bangla Tribune that she first spoke to Rozina Islam on the phone and asked her to tell her daughter that she would be back in two days.
Taslima said she came to Islam House on Monday morning for her grandparents and journalist and her husband Monirul Islam Mintu went out around 13:30 to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
Grandmother had planned to return to her home later in the evening after the couple returned, but this did not happen in the end.
Taslima Begum said her daughter had informed her to go to the Ministry of Health after she had been vaccinated and their world was basically shaken around 4pm after the family learned what was going on.
Read also – Investigative journalist Rozina Islam lands in jail
She said: “Rozina talked to her daughter on the phone when her husband called on Wednesday. She told her she would be back in two days. She asked her not to worry and to stay with us [grandparents] until he returns home. ”
The journalist’s brother, Md Selim Mia, said: “We did not let the child know what was going on. Hopefully, we will be able to hide from her until we bring Rozina back. “
Taslima said: “We are trying to keep my niece busy and not let her watch TV or cell phone. We do not want the child to see her brave journalistic mother crying or surrounded by police. ”
Answering a question, the brother added: “The issue of starting a case is on our minds, but our priority is for Rozina to be released from prison. We have to bring it home first. Then we will take action. ”
He also said that the whole family was currently staying at Rozina Islam’s house.
What happened?
Islam, an investigative journalist known for her reports on corruption, went to the Ministry of Health as secretary on Monday afternoon to carry out her professional duties.
She was reportedly detained and harassed there for more than six hours for allegedly stealing and illegally photographing important official documents. At one point she got sick. Later, she was handed over to Shahbagh police and she was taken to the station by the secretariat around 20:30.
A case was also raised against her at the Shahbagh police station later in the night by a deputy secretary of the Health Services Division.
On Tuesday morning, Islami was taken to Dhaka Chief Court, which rejected a police request for a five-day detention and sent him to jail pending his parole hearing on Thursday.
Later in the afternoon, she was taken to Kashimpur Women’s Central Prison in Gazipur.
Meanwhile, since the news of her detention at the ministry broke on Monday, journalists in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country have been protesting – condemning her arrest and the case and demanding her immediate release.
Many morning news organizations also demonstrated in the capital and many other districts on Wednesday, demanding the unconditional release of Rozina Islam.
The Ministry of Health on Tuesday evening had also formed a three-member committee to look into the whole incident at the secretariat and the surrender of Islam to the police.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]