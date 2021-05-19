Girl Rozina Islam: I will be back in two days

Prothom Senior Journalist Alo Rozina Islam was sent to Kashimpur Prison after a Dhaka court rejected a policy request to retrial her in a case of the Official Secrets Act by the Ministry of Health on Monday, May 18, 2021. Focus on Bangla

The family wants the jailed journalist released first and then plans legal action

“I’ll be back in two days. Don’t worry. Stay with grandparents.” This is what arrested journalist Rozina Islam could gather to tell her eight-year-old daughter over the phone as she put on a bold face before being taken to jail.

Family members of Prothom Alo’s former correspondent, who landed in jail on Tuesday in a case filed on information theft charges, said the child had not yet been informed of the true story after her mother was late to returned home.

The journalist’s mother, Taslima Begum, told the Bangla Tribune that she first spoke to Rozina Islam on the phone and asked her to tell her daughter that she would be back in two days.

Taslima said she came to Islam House on Monday morning for her grandparents and journalist and her husband Monirul Islam Mintu went out around 13:30 to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Grandmother had planned to return to her home later in the evening after the couple returned, but this did not happen in the end.

Taslima Begum said her daughter had informed her to go to the Ministry of Health after she had been vaccinated and their world was basically shaken around 4pm after the family learned what was going on.

Read also – Investigative journalist Rozina Islam lands in jail

She said: “Rozina talked to her daughter on the phone when her husband called on Wednesday. She told her she would be back in two days. She asked her not to worry and to stay with us [grandparents] until he returns home. ”

The journalist’s brother, Md Selim Mia, said: “We did not let the child know what was going on. Hopefully, we will be able to hide from her until we bring Rozina back. “

Taslima said: “We are trying to keep my niece busy and not let her watch TV or cell phone. We do not want the child to see her brave journalistic mother crying or surrounded by police. ”

Answering a question, the brother added: “The issue of starting a case is on our minds, but our priority is for Rozina to be released from prison. We have to bring it home first. Then we will take action. ”

He also said that the whole family was currently staying at Rozina Islam’s house.

What happened?

Islam, an investigative journalist known for her reports on corruption, went to the Ministry of Health as secretary on Monday afternoon to carry out her professional duties.

She was reportedly detained and harassed there for more than six hours for allegedly stealing and illegally photographing important official documents. At one point she got sick. Later, she was handed over to Shahbagh police and she was taken to the station by the secretariat around 20:30.

A case was also raised against her at the Shahbagh police station later in the night by a deputy secretary of the Health Services Division.

On Tuesday morning, Islami was taken to Dhaka Chief Court, which rejected a police request for a five-day detention and sent him to jail pending his parole hearing on Thursday.

Later in the afternoon, she was taken to Kashimpur Women’s Central Prison in Gazipur.

Meanwhile, since the news of her detention at the ministry broke on Monday, journalists in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country have been protesting – condemning her arrest and the case and demanding her immediate release.

Many morning news organizations also demonstrated in the capital and many other districts on Wednesday, demanding the unconditional release of Rozina Islam.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday evening had also formed a three-member committee to look into the whole incident at the secretariat and the surrender of Islam to the police.