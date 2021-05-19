Tourists in Portugal face new strict Covid rules, including face masks on busy beaches





Vacationers must wear face masks on busy beaches in Portugal or they will be fined 100 Euros (86) under the new coronavirus rules. New regulations drafted in time for Britons wishing to rest during the half-term also include a traffic light system in the busiest countries. Sunbaths trying to enter areas when a red light appears will also be fined. There is also a ban on departures and other sporting activities involving two or more people on the beaches when they are busy. The rules were published Tuesday in Portugal’s official newspaper Diario da Republica and also apply to outdoor pools.





(Image: Julian Hamilton / Daily Mirror)

The use of face masks becomes mandatory when social distancing cannot be guaranteed in the bathing season, which officially starts on May 29 but has already started in parts of the Algarve like Albufeira and Lagoa. The traffic light system will categorize beaches as green up to 50 percent of the profession and amber between 50 and 90 percent. More than 5,000 British holidaymakers entered Faro Airport from the UK on Monday on the day of one of the Portuguese entry into a UK green list which excludes tourists from quarantine upon their return. Tourism chiefs in the Algarve, which welcomed 1.2 million British tourists a year before the coronavirus pandemic, are reporting phenomenal interest from UK families in the medium term in the first week of June.





(Image: Corbis via Getty Images)







(Image: Julian Hamilton / Daily Mirror)

Portugal is the only major European destination to make the UK green list and the Algarve Tourist Board says bookings have increased by 450 per cent in recent days. Most hotels in the Algrave are already booked for half-term vacations while tourism chiefs are surprised by the phenomenal interest from the desperate British to escape a wet spring after a long stalemate. Joao Fernandes, head of the Algarve’s tourist board, told the Mirror: Many of the hotels are fully stocked, though not all. So all I can say is that people should get bookings as soon as possible. It has been phenomenal. The feedback I am getting from hotels is that it will be very crowded with families from the UK. We expect more bookings as people see images of tourists on beaches and restaurants. British tourists are also flying to Gibraltar, which made the list after vaccinating virtually the entire adult population and reducing to zero its active Covid cases for residents and visitors for the first time since last July. Neighboring Spain, on the UK amber list which means returning tourists must be self-isolated for 10 days, is still barring the entry of British holidaymakers.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos