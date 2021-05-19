Vedanta resumes production of medical oxygen at Sterlite Copper plant

Oxygen production at the Sterlit Vedanta plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, resumed on Wednesday. Development comes days after facing a technical jam, leading to a cessation of operations.

“The generated oxygen will be stored at our facilities in the country and distributed according to government instructions,” the company said in a statement.

On May 14, Vedanta said oxygen production at Sterlite Copper was temporarily halted due to a technical blockage in the cold box of the oxygen plant.

the facility began producing medical oxygen on May 13 to meet demand for life-saving gas following an increase in Covid-19 cases in the state. The plant had released 5 tons of oxygen with 98% purity on 13 May.

The plant will produce 10 tonnes of oxygen for three days and increase its capacity to 35 tonnes thereafter.

The Sterlite plant was approved by the then AIADMK government on April 26 to produce medical oxygen for a period of four months.

The unit was sealed by the government in May 2018, days after 13 agitators who were part of a protest against Vedanta for environmental concerns were killed in a police shooting.

The Tamil Nadu government is currently trying to seize all oxygen sources amid increased demand. Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, speaking to India Today, said, “Last week the oxygen situation was very bleak. But with the help of the government of India and other neighboring countries we succeeded. Our oxygen factories are everyone works now “