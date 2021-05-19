FakeBuster: IIT Ropar, Australian Researchers Develop Software to Identify Fraudsters During Virtual Calls





In what may prove to be a major step towards detecting fraudsters attending virtual conferences without anyone knowing or on behalf of anyone, researchers at the Ropar Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Punjab and Monash University, Australia, have developed a unique detector called FakeBuster. Not only exposes fraudsters but also exposes manipulated faces on social media to slander or hit a joke with someone. FakeBuster can be seen as the way forward, especially in the current times when most work and formal meetings take place online. The latest technology helps the organizer of an online conference or seminar discover if a participant’s video is being manipulated or deceived during the interaction. FakeBuster will find out if an individual is attending a meeting on behalf of a colleague by forming his or her image with his or her own. A paper entitled “FakeBuster: A DeepFakes Discovery Tool for Video Conferencing Scenarios” was presented at the 26th International Conference on Intelligent User Interfaces in the US in April. The software, the researchers say, has been tested with Zoom and Skype. Most importantly, the tool works in both online and offline modes, say its creators. In one declaration, Dr Abhinav Dhall, one of the key members of a four-person team developed by FakeBuster, said sophisticated AI techniques have spurred a dramatic increase in media content manipulation and they continue to evolve and become more realistic. The tool has achieved over 90 percent accuracy, he said. The other three team members include Associate Professor Ramanathan Subramanian and two students, Vineet Mehta and Parul Gupta. Subramanian says the device could be attached to laptops and desktops, adding that they aimed to “make the network smaller and easier to enable on mobile phones / devices as well. Not only that, the professor added that the team was working using the device to detect fake audio. Dr Dhall adds that the use of manipulated media content in spreading fake news, pornography and other such content on the internet has been widely observed with major consequences. He says these manipulations have made their way to video calling platforms through deceptive tools based on the transfer of facial expressions. These false facial expressions are often convincing to the human eye and can have serious consequences, researchers say. And now the fear is that these real-time imitation images, known as deepfakes, can also be used during online exams and job interviews. Dr. Dhall’s team claims that FakeBuster uses DeepFake detection technology and is one of the first tools to detect fraudsters during live video conferencing. It is expected to hit the market soon.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos