Why would thousands of doses of vaccines go to waste as many nations have tried to secure sufficient supplies?

In stark contrast, South Sudan, which borders southern Kenya, has announced plans to reject some 59,000 of the 191,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine it received as donations.

The pictures to be thrown are expired doses donated by telecommunications company MTN, through the African Union Vaccine Purchasing Task Force (AVATT), a World Health Organization (WHO) official told CNN.

The WHO said about 925,000 doses of AstraZeneca – with an expiration date of April 13 – were distributed to 13 African countries through AVATT. South Sudan received 59,000 doses of this consignment, which was produced by the Serum Institute of India.

Health officials in South Sudan said the AVATT-provided shooting arrived in the country just two weeks before it expired. so they were not administered . CNN has contacted the African Union for comment.

A spokesman for GAVI, the vaccine alliance, told CNN that the vaccines were only distributed through the COVAX scheme to countries that were ready for immunization.

“In the case of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the manufacturers produced and collected as many doses of the vaccine as possible … in order to reach as many people as possible. All COVAX participants are informed of the vaccine expiry dates and doses are delivered only when countries are judged immediately ready to start immunization. “

More than 100 people have died from Covid-related diseases in South Sudan, a country with a population of about 11 million, and at least 10,000 are infected with the virus.

The vaccines were returned

These concerns are compounded by the continent’s poor health infrastructure.

A WHO spokeswoman for the Covid-19 vaccine in Africa, Kate Ribet, told CNN that more than 1 million doses of AstraZeneca taken through COVAX have been returned by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), following concerns that shootings could not be administered before their expiration date.

Regarding DRC, the country recognized that it would not be able to place all 1.7 million COVAX-funded doses before their expiration in June and made available 1.3 million doses to countries that have not yet received doses or indicated vaccination efficacy, “Ribet said.

“These vaccines have now been distributed in Angola (495,000 doses) Ghana (350,000) Central African Republic (80,000); Madagascar (250,000); Togo (140,000),” she added in an email.

Less than 9,000 people have received a Covid-19 vaccination in the DRC, a country of 86 million inhabitants. More than 30,000 people there have been infected with the virus, which has led to over 700 deaths.

The African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Africa) has praised the DRC for its “extraordinary and strategic move” in returning vaccine doses.

“The DRC did not lose the vaccines … They realized that they would not use all the vaccines in a timely manner and then called on COVAX and UNICEF to take those excess vaccines and distribute them. “We acknowledge their wisdom in doing so,” John Nkengasong, director of the CDC Africa, told a news conference last Thursday.

In Malawi, at least 19,000 administered doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be publicly burned on May 19, the country’s health ministry said in a statement to CNN. Malawi Health Secretary Charles Mwansambo told CNN the country was unable to deploy all affected vaccines before they expired.

“On March 26, we received 102,000 doses of AstraZeneca from the African Union – and they came with a short shelf life of about two weeks – expiring on April 13,” Mwansambo said. “We tried as much as possible to use them all … In fact, we used over 80% of the doses … We managed to keep the other doses to give priority to those from AU “But even with that, we can not ‘not use about 19,610 of the doses,'” he added.

In early March, Malawi also received two shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX and the Indian government.

“We received 360,000 doses of AstraZeneca from the COVAX facility on March 5 – expires at the end of June; 50,000 from the Indian Government – 22,000 expire on April 2 (all used before the expiration date) and 28,000 expire at the end of July,” Mwansambo said. for CNN.

Mwansambo is optimistic that, given the current rates of receiving vaccination from Malawi, the country will be able to use the remaining doses before their expiration dates.

Malawi ‘s vaccination program suffered a setback in April as news of expired vaccines circulated across the country – the government also extended the right to shoot days before their expiration – and people worried about giving outdated doses.

Mwansambo believes the country’s decision to destroy the expired Covid public shootings is essential to regaining confidence.

“The burn must be done to regain the trust of our citizens,” he told CNN. “As a country, we decided that the benefits of destroying these 19,610 doses outweighed the risks. Yes, we know the vaccine is valuable, but we want to maximize vaccination as much as possible … People were leaving the facilities ours because they felt we were giving them expired vaccines, “Mwansambo said.

‘Deep for worse’

The WHO told CNN that the destruction of expired vaccines was “deeply unfortunate” but justified.

“Throwing vaccines is deeply unfortunate for the context of any immunization program,” Ribet said. However, given the complex process required to verify their stability and the risk of negative perception regarding the use of expired doses, the WHO recommends that COVID-19 vaccines already in the distribution chain not be used beyond the labeled date of expiration date and must be disposed of safely. ”

Ribet added that the WHO is looking into the possibility of extending the expiration date of AstraZeneca’s goal.

WHO teams are currently awaiting further stability data that would allow the organization to determine if the expiration date could be changed from six to nine months, following a rigorous review, she said. But such a decision in the future would only apply to doses that have not yet been labeled and distributed, Ribet said.

At the end of March, Reuters reported that Drug regulators in India had approved an extension of the shelf life of the AstraZeneca vaccine, produced by the India-based Serum Institute, from six to nine months for unlabeled vials.

On the destruction of vaccines in Malawi and South Sudan, a spokesman for Gavi, the vaccine alliance that runs COVAX with the WHO, told CNN: “We understand that there are challenging circumstances with the spread of vaccines and together with the WHO and UNICEF, we “We continue to work closely with countries to support the immediate and rapid delivery of COVAX doses received.”

Regional health sector leaders are urging national governments to prioritize donated vaccines according to their expiration dates, to avoid future losses.

“We do not know why the AU donation came when the vaccine was close to its expiration date,” said George Jobe, the ultimate director of the Malawi Health Network (MHEN). “We wish the AU vaccines had benefited Malawi. That is why MHEN is advising Malawi and other affected countries to ensure that whenever they receive donations, the time before expiration should be reasonable,” Jobe told CNN.

The WHO also says countries should align their inoculation programs with vaccine expiration dates in order to minimize costs.

“Synchronizing vaccination campaigns with the shelf life of the vaccine at the time of its arrival in a country is essential to facilitate the consumption of supplies before they expire,” the health authority told CNN. “Countries are responsible for tracking and monitoring expiration dates at regular intervals.”

Malawi hopes to vaccinate about 11 million people – 60% of its population of 18 million.

“We are expecting 7.6 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX facility, which translates to 3.8 million people, as the vaccine requires two doses,” said Mwansambo, the country’s Secretary of Health. “But as a country, we need to vaccinate close to 60% of the population in order to have herd immunity … Malawian government – working with bilateral and multilateral partners will need to find more vaccines for about 7 million people,” he told CNN.

To help ensure dose loss, the country’s health ministry says its vaccination campaigns, training and engagement are on the rise, especially in rural areas where vaccine reluctance is highest.

However Malawi and many other countries that rely on COVAX for vaccines already face a more fundamental problem: They simply do not have enough doses. The initiative aimed to secure 170 million shots in low-income countries by this week. Instead, it will exceed $ 65 million in the coming days, according to UNICEF, a partner of COVAX.

UNICEF added that the Covid-19 crisis in India, a global vaccine manufacturing hub, means that at least 140 million vaccine shots destined for distribution by the end of May will not be available for COVAX. Another 50 million shots are likely to be lost in June.

“Among the global consequences of the situation in India, a global center for the production of vaccines, is a severe reduction in the available vaccines of COVAX. The growing domestic demand has made that … doses intended for distribution in high-income countries low and medium … can not be achieved by COVAX. “

“This, added to the nationalism of vaccines, limited production capacity and lack of funding, is why the delivery of COVID vaccines is so late,” the statement said.