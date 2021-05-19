The Chinese skyscraper was evacuated after it started shaking for no apparent reason





Beijing Engineers were inspecting a skyscraper in southern China on Wednesday, a day after it caused widespread panic when it suddenly began to shake as people took to social media to ask if the poor construction may have been to blame. People gather outside the 73-story SEG Plaza skyscraper in Shenzhen, China, on May 18, 2021, in a photo taken by social media. Weibo / @ Shaguo Dabao Tou / REUTERS

The 1,000-foot-long SEG Plaza in the southern city of Shenzhen near Hong Kong began to shake early Tuesday morning, causing people inside and those on the streets below to leave. Emergency management officials quickly ruled out an earthquake as the cause of the quake in the tech neighborhood in Futian district. Officials said no further movement had been detected and experts found “no security anomalies in the main structure and surrounding environment of the building”. The building had stopped shaking by the time people were evacuated, state media reported and the square remained closed. People gather outside the 73-story SEG skyscraper in Shenzhen, China, on May 18, 2021, in a photo taken from a video posted on social media. Weibo / @ Shaguo Dabao Tou / REUTERS

Building collapses are not uncommon in China, where poor construction standards and bitter urbanization over the past decades have led to hastily demolished buildings. Poor construction standards are often linked to corruption among local officials, most recently following the collapse of a quarantine hotel in southern China last year. More



Social media flared up immediately after Tuesday’s incident, with hashtags on Twitter similar to Weibo over the shock that garnered more than 780 million views and hundreds of thousands of comments, with many users concerned about building standards. “Shenzhen should not use this rocking building again. Fitsch suitable for demolition,” one wrote. “In today’s cities, there is no guarantee of the quality of these skyscrapers,” added another. SEG Plaza was first seen in the Futian District on April 20, 2021 in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China. VCG / VCG through Getty

Completed in 2000, the tower is home to a large electronics market as well as various offices in Shenzhen Central Business District, a vast metropolis with more than 13 million people. The building is named after the semiconductor and electronics manufacturer Shenzhen Electronics Group, whose offices are located in the complex. It is the 18th tallest tower in Shenzhen, according to the skyscraper database of the Council for Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat. Chinese authorities last year banned the construction of skyscrapers longer than 500 meters (1,640 meters), adding to height restrictions already implemented in several other cities such as Beijing.

