



The main employer lobby, the French Enterprise Movement, or Medef, which represents France’s largest corporations, went through groups of citizens proposing line by line, highlighting what is considered the toughest and recommending softer versions of text, according to the Journal du Dimanche, a weekly newspaper. Medef was particularly opposed to doing ecocide, defined as intentional and enduring pollution as a crime. Geoffroy Roux de Bzieux, president of Medefs, said a Senate panelIts members worried that this would stigmatize business and penalize economic activity. He said lawmakers, not casual citizens, should write laws. Stricter rules could also deter companies weakened by the pandemic, Franois Asselin, president of the Confederation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, told the panel. Therefore, be careful not to bring them to their knees with overly restrictive measures, he said. BASF, a German multinational chemical company and a major pesticide manufacturer operating in France, was more open. IN a post on her website, she singled out recommendations from the citizens panel to reduce pesticides and fertilizers in agriculture, saying they reflect a deep ignorance of reality. In an effort to re-energize democracy, BASF added, referring to citizens’ proposals, are we not risking weakening our democratic institutions and nurturing populism? Criticism can have an impact. In legislation passed by the National Assembly, ecocid was changed from labeling a crime, as proposed by the citizens’ panel, to a civil offense. It could still result in jail. The proposal to ban short-haul flights initially banned trips that could be covered by a four-hour train ride. After airlines and airports objected, the rule was reduced to cover only flights that could be replaced by a 2.5-hour rail ride, a change that stopped only eight lines. A move that would make it more difficult to pave blank fields and too much for Amazon style warehouses now excludes e-commerce companies.

