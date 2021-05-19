Australia, Kombi Hermit? Some warn against another year of closed borders.





MELBURNE, Australia When Australian officials announced last week that the country was unlikely to fully reopen its borders by mid-2022 due to the coronavirus, the reaction immediately began to build. Critics warned that Australia was in danger of becoming a lonely country. Members of the Australian diaspora who had struggled to return home for months saw it as another blow. The announcement drew appalling warnings from business, legal and academic leaders. Polls show that keeping borders closed is a popular idea. But the opposition sees political opportunism on the part of the government. Others predict that an ongoing policy of isolation means young people could face a lost decade due to prolonged economic loss and social displacement. Australian officials claim that restrictions on international travel some of the strictest in the world are the main reason the country has been so successful in eradicating the virus. The government is resisting pressure from many neighborhoods to consider an earlier reopening, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison declaring on Tuesday, I will not risk the lives of Australians.

Australia is believed to be the only country that has announced that it intends to keep its borders closed for so long because of Covid-19. Officials have made it difficult not only to fly in, but also to fly out, requiring citizens and permanent residents to apply for exemptions for occasions like funerals. A group of experts warns in a report, entitled A Roadmap for Reopening, of the long-term damage to the country and especially its youth. There is an illusion that Australia can do it alone and be this Shangri-La in the South Pacific, said in an interview Tim Soutphommasane, a political expert at the University of Sydney and co-sponsor of the report. But I think this is a wrong view. Other countries that have a vaccinated population will be able to attract skilled migrants if their universities are open to international students.

Australia is a trading nation; is an immigration nation, he added. Our society, culture and economy are connected in a globalized world. Australia should not be turning its back on the world now and becoming a hermit nation. The opposition Labor Party has accused the government of playing politics. The date for the next federal election has not been set, but it should happen by May 2022. Closing the border is politically favorable, with a the latest survey indicating that three-quarters of Australians support it.

What they said is, Well step after election. Before that, give a good different answer every day, said Anthony Albanese, Labor leader. For Australians abroad, the effects of the blockade abroad have been acute. Many of them were banned from flying home from India for weeks because of the Covid crisis that was taking place there. Tens of thousands have been separated from their families or put their lives on hold after the country refused to move for travel restrictions. For Madeleine Karipidis, an Australian lawyer living in London, travel obstacles have pushed her to take a drastic step. She moved to London from Australia of her birth seven years ago. After a year of not being able to go home to see her family, and after the government announced the extended closure last week, she began the process of applying for British citizenship.

I say I feel less Australian, she said. It’s a surprising thing to say, but I just feel like a second-class citizen. Updated 19 May 2021, 6:51 am ET She said she could no longer see the values ​​that grew with society, as Australians call it, and helping each other in times of crisis reflected in present-day Australia. I feel like the UK would never shut me down, she added. Two of Ms. Karipidiss’s grandparents died during the pandemic. It was unable to fly back, constantly being stopped from flying due to Australia’s strict weekly limits on the number of arrivals. Ms. Karipidis is desperate to see her mother, who recently battled advanced ovarian cancer, and introduce her 17-month-old son to his grandparents.

I just do not know how much of this I can get, she said. The impact of the closures has been both personal and professional for Gwendolyn Hyslop, an Australian permanent resident and professor of linguistics at the University of Sydney. She does not know when she and her children will be able to see her parents in the United States again. And she was turned down for an Australian travel exemption to go abroad and undertake a prestigious, one-year study scholarship in Germany, even after making sure she would be vaccinated before leaving. Dr. Hyslop warned that frustration would increase among academics who are unable to do the research they agreed to do. People like me will look for opportunities elsewhere, she said. The Australian Government risks losing researchers in other countries.

Some medical experts and politicians have called for vaccine targets to be linked to the reopening of borders. But the slow pace of vaccination is adding to the frustration. The country, which has a population of 25 million, had intended to inoculate four million people by the end of March, but has so far vaccinated only 3.1 million. Government records released on Monday showed that 1.5 million doses of vaccines a quarter of those distributed had not been used. Vaccine readiness is also a growing concern, with some Australians seeing the perceived risks of a stroke as greater than the risk of coronavirus disease. Still, the government predicts that most people will be vaccinated by the end of the year. But that in itself will not be enough to cause the borders to reopen, Mr Morrison said, because it excludes millions of children and those who decide not to be vaccinated. Vaccines may not be equipped to deal with new variants and mutations, he added. For Owais Ahmed, a permanent resident of Australia and a cyber security consultant, closing the border has put his life in oblivion. His family and fiancé are in Pakistan, and although he has tried to leave Australia to see them, his requests for an exemption have been denied.

Mr Ahmed said he had been happy to wait for the border to close last year, but that the prolonged blockade now seemed more political than medical. His plans to get married and start a family in Australia have been put on hold. I just want to get on with my life, he said.

