More seats can be added to the green list on June 7th

Only 12 destinations are currently on the green list (Photo: Shutterstock / AFP)

A government minister has hinted that more holiday destinations could be added to the Englands green list, in a boost for those hoping for summer vacations.

Education Minister Gillian Keegan said people need to know more about potential places they could vacation in next month.

She suggested that the green list of places could change a week or two before the June 21 unlock, which means those eager for a trip abroad may know more on June 7.

middle confusion about holiday rules, she urged people to be sensible and not make summer trips to amber countries.

On Tuesday, another minister, Environment Secretary George Eustice, said people could travel to amber places to visit friends and relatives before being hit by Downing Street, who said there were only limited reasons to do so. this and holidays are not included.

Meanwhile, the EU has decided to ease the rules for the arrival of vaccinated British tourists.

On Wednesday, Ms. Keegan confirmed that travel to the amber list destinations was supposed to be made for special circumstances such as business or funerals.

What we are saying is that the amber list is not for going on vacation, not for pleasure trips at the moment, she told Sky News.

It is not in the legislation, we have not legislated to stop people from going on vacation abroad. This is instruction.

When the traffic light list could change, she added to LBC: The next unlock for the rest of the guide is June 21, so know maybe a week or two before there’s another look.

But the chances of a summer getaway seem to be dwindling, with many popular European destinations not on the green list, meaning arrivals must quarantine home for 10 days and take two Covid tests.

Arrivals from red list countries must be quarantined at their own expense in a hotel.

Complete list of green places, many of which have restrictions on British arrivals (Photo: Getty Images / iStockphoto)

Noting that only 12 countries including Portugal are currently on the green list, Ms Keegan added: Now is not the time to go to Spain.

Meanwhile, high-profile epidemiologist Professor Neil Ferguson told BBC Radio 4s Today that travel restrictions depended on what he was trying to achieve.

Clearly, if we want to stop any new variants coming, then no doubt the kind of strategies that Taiwan and New Zealand and Australia are adopting are the ones we need to implement here, but I’m not sure if the majority of the population will to support him, he said.

I think we have a strategy at the moment trying to reduce the risks, but not to eliminate them.

Amid widespread criticism of UK policy, Professor Ferguson, a Government adviser, added: “I think one thing that the importation of this Indian variant has shown us all returning from India had to go through quarantine, had to try. is an imperfect way, basically did not work.







It’s not a perfect way to stop viruses coming into the general community, but it probably has some effect.

Elsewhere, Boris Johnsons, former top aide to Dominic Cummings, has called the governments’ border policy a joke.

On Wednesday morning, Labors health secretary labeled the country border as safe as a sieve.

Jonathan Ashworth told Sky News: Our borders have been just as secure as a sieve throughout this crisis and why we are seeing these variants jump out of us.

There will probably be even more of this, so we need to work internationally to lower infection rates and make sure the world is vaccinated.

But we also need to have secure boundaries and controls as well.

