The unknown who camping on the front lawn of the property of its owner neighbors





An owner in west Melbourne has been left with nowhere to return after discovering that a stranger had taken up residence in the front lawn of her rented property, with no intention of leaving.

Heidi Withers had lived next door to Melton’s house, and instead of seeking alternative accommodation after being evicted from neighboring property three weeks ago, she set up camp outside Fiona. Fiona, a hairdresser who bought the unit more than 15 years ago as an investment, is now facing a breach of contract from her body corporation to have someone enter her property. “It’s not just a mattress or a bed. Everythings is everything. Fresh fridge, is a sofa and god knows what else, all her things are all there. “She is camping there,” Fiona told A current issueon Tuesday evening. Because she does not live on the property, police have told Fiona she can do nothing to move Ms. Withers. “He said, ‘You really do not have a leg to stand on. “You can do nothing, you can not expel him for violations,” she said. RELATED: The $ 2 million house proves Sydney has lost the plot Ms Withers told the program her move to Fiona’s lawn “was a matter of the moment” because “I had nowhere else to go”. Asked if she had asked permission to stay there, Ms Withers said, “No really, I did not ask.” She attributed her current homelessness to the current state of the rental market, but said she had not applied for any new property. “It says you can apply online but I think they like you to physically inspect properties because you actually apply for them,” Ms Withers said. As Fiona said she “does not want anyone to be left homeless”, “it is my place, and I am the owner”. “I think I have to say a word about who’s standing there,” she said. “I need something to happen. If she has nowhere to go, I’m sure a shelter will help. There should be help there. “ The only way Fiona can remove Mrs. Withers for the offense is if she evicts the current tenant and moves into the property herself, she claimed. “I do not want to oust him. But I want to evict Heidi from my property. “She is not welcome there,” she added. RELATED: Home buyer’s embarrassing mistake ’embarrassed’ Victoria Real Estate Institute President Leah Calnan told the program more needs to be done to protect landlords. “Most investors are mom and dad, and they make up about 75 percent of the market,” she explained. “We have to make sure they are protected, because all the responsibility remains with them. “Legislation currently at the moment certainly weighs on the tenant rather than the landlord.”

