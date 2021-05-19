International
Covid-19 Ireland Restrictions: Indoor food still on course for early July with international travel decision next week, says Tanaiste Leo Varadkar
The issue of international travel from home and abroad will be discussed and decided by the Government next week, Tnaiste said.
meanwhile the Government still plans to introduce indoor dining, with a few restrictions, from the beginning of July, Leo Varadkar told TDs.
But he said the Indian version of the Covid virus was now a concern in the UK and we need to keep a close eye on this.
Leo Varadkar said the Cabinet will have to consider any move in aviation in the context of a possible re-planting of the virus in Ireland.
You were some evidence of the increase in transmission and hospitalizations in Britain as a result of the Indian variant, and the coming weeks would show it.
But the plan was for dining in Ireland in early July, he said. although the number of cases seems to be increasing again. Vaccinations were continuing rapidly, he noted.
There would be six people at one table, and there is no requirement to buy a substantial meal. We do not anticipate that there will be a limit to how long you can stay. but we have not yet made a decision on that, Tnaiste said.
A lack of the kind of restrictions seen last summer will allow for a more practical hospitality, both for placement and for clients, he said.
He also noted that Ireland had the third lowest per capita deaths from Covid, a statistic discussed at a Solidarity / People Before Profit TD committee Paul Murphy, who instead suggested it was the seventh highest low.
Mr Varadkar also suggested that there may come a time when Covid tests if antigen or PCR are no longer needed for international travel. This could be in a situation where air travelers have been fully vaccinated, he told the Committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment.
He commented: We all know that there are different views regarding antigen testing for international travel.
Nphet and CMO [Chief Medical Officer] dislikes But the governments’ chief science officer, Professor Ferguson, is a big fan.
The government does not rule it out (the use of antigen testing by passengers), but it is now PCR testing for international travel.
Mr Varadkar said there were advantages and disadvantages to antigen testing instead of PCR.
The obvious advantage is that they are cheaper and faster, and will get people who are in their infectious stage of the virus, where they are shedding the virus and are transmissible.
On the downside, it lacks a lot. There are many positives and negatives lost, and they can also provide false certainty.
But he added: I would hope nonetheless, making so much progress with vaccines, that we might not need tests at all.
Maybe we’ll get to the point where we can say that it’s enough to get fully vaccinated and not ask people to do some form of testing, and I think that’s where I would like to be.
But we will have to understand that now and next week, when the government agrees with its proposals on international travel.
