CHEO joins other children’s hospitals in declaring youth mental health crisis as pandemic lingers





OTTAWA – Leading children’s hospitals in Canada, including CHEO, are declaring a mental health emergency among children and young people as the COVID-19 pandemic consumes. “School closures, lack of access to sports and recreation programs, and social isolation have resulted in children being one of the most affected populations during the COVID-19 pandemic,” an announcement said. Advocates describe what they call “shocking” the number of increases in suicide attempts and admissions of substance use disorders. “Admissions to suicide attempts have increased by 100 percent on average during the pandemic,” the announcement says. “Admissions for substance use disorders have increased by 200 percent.” It further states that 70 per cent of children aged 6 to 18 have said the pandemic has damaged their mental health. “There has been a 61 percent increase in ER visits among children and young people for mental health conditions over the past decade,” lawyers say. “SickKids (Toronto) Hospital reports a further 25 percent increase during the pandemic.” Physical health is also at risk. Beyond the effects of COVID-19, hospitals say the pandemic has also led to a 24 per cent increase in the number of surgical debris and a sharp rise in child abuse reports, including doubling the number of babies admitted with fractures or trauma. in head. . “Children and young people have experienced the pandemic in unique and relentless ways since day one,” says CHEO CEO Alex Munter. “Before COVID-19, Canada had already dropped to 30th out of 38 developed countries for children’s health and well-being. Children should be at the center of Canada’s COVID-19 recovery plans for the sake of their future. and for the sake of our countries. “ In response, lawyers are launching the #CodePink campaign. “The term ‘Code Pink’ is used to declare a pediatric emergency and the campaign calls on federal and provincial / territorial governments to act immediately to address this emergency,” the statement said. The #CodePink campaign is organized by Children First Canada, a national charity. Children First Canada says child health organizations from across the country have joined the effort, including the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute, the Canada Children’s Hospital Foundations, CHEO, Canada Children’s Health, Holland Children’s Rehabilitation Hospital Bloorview, McMaster Children’s Hospital, Sick Children and Youth Hospital Canadian Health Roundtable. We were declaring a #CodePINK because the children are in a state of crisis and we are looking for an emergency response. Their physical and mental health needs are escalating every day and the impact will be felt for years to come, says Sara Austin, Founder and CEO of Children First Canada. The crisis is particularly affecting the most vulnerable, including First Nations children, Métis and Inuit, Black and other racist children, and children and young people with disabilities and complex medical needs. More details can be found at ChildrenFirstCanada.org.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos