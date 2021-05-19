Stars and Stripes is making the coronavirus pandemic story available for free. See more staff and stories here Sign up for our coronavirus daily newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

TOKYO The U.S. military’s Japan joined forces with other branches of the service on Wednesday to calm the coronavirus mask order for fully vaccinated humans.

The order, signed Tuesday by Major General Viet Luong, commander of the U.S. Army of Japan and released Wednesday, allows anyone who is fully vaccinated at an Army base to remove their masks inside or out, with a few exceptions, including medical facilities. and close to the Japanese citizens. Unit commanders can set stricter rules.

In all U.S. installations in Japan, anyone who is not vaccinated should continue to wear a mask, with exceptions such as at home, in a vehicle with family members and out and away from society. Outside the base, anyone linked to the U.S. military is required to wear masks, according to orders issued this week by U.S. commanders in Japan and Guam.

Japan, which is deploying mass vaccination sites in its largest cities, lags behind other developed nations in getting its citizens inoculated against COVID-19. About 1.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

A person is fully vaccinated two weeks after a single shot shot or the second second of a double shot vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Guam Naval Base also calmed down its mask mandate Wednesday to allow fully vaccinated individuals to go faceless covering inside and out. She follows Andersen Air Base, which eased her mask policy earlier this week.

U.S. bases in Japan and South Korea reported three new cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus respiratory disease, as of 6 p.m.

The Army, based at Camp Zama 26 miles southeast of central Tokyo, had a positive one-person test between May 12 and Wednesday, according to an Army press release. The individual had recently arrived in Japan and was quarantined during the trial.

The Marine Corps reported a new case at Camp Foster in Okinawa, according to a Facebook post by Marine Corps Instalations Pacific on Wednesday.

In South Korea, the Army announced that a South Korean employee at the Yongsan Garrison in Seoul tested positive for the disease on May 12, according to an Army press release Wednesday. That person has been quarantined at home since April 27 after having contacted a previously infected person.

Japan on Tuesday reported 5,204 new coronavirus cases, the fifth day of a new overnight drop from 6,927 to May 13, according to the Johns Hopkins Center.

Still, some prefectures reported new COVID-19 cases in numbers that generated requests to expand the public health emergency covering nine prefectures, including the two largest metro areas, by May 31st. The national government added Hokkaido, Hiroshima and Okayama prefectures to the list on Sunday, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki said he would seek a state of emergency for his island prefecture, where he expected the number of new one-day issues to exceed 200, the NHK announced on Wednesday. The number of new coronavirus infections recorded daily in Okinawa rose from less than 50 in early May to 168 on Tuesday, the highest pandemic, according to the prefectures’ online database.

Tamaki told reporters in Tokyo that the rapidly spreading infection is creating a sense of crisis on the island, according to NHK.

Tokyo on Wednesday reported that 766 other people were infected, 203 fewer than positive on the same day a week ago, the NHK report said.

