



Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said it is credible that the personal information of Irish patients has been leaked online following the ransomware attack on the HSE. he Financial Times reported today that he has seen screenshots and personal data files of patients being shared online. These include 27 files with personal data of 12 individuals. One of these files, according to the publication, includes admission data and laboratory results for a man who was hospitalized for palliative care. When asked on RT Radio One this morning if he could confirm that patient records have come out, Minister Ryan said: All I have seen so far is the Financial Times article, but it seems very credible to me. The Green Party leader said the Government expected these kinds of leaks to happen. We expected this to happen and for these types of sites to be used and for this information to be shared, he said. “This is quite standard for what these criminal gangs do. Deep is deeply unfortunate, our first and foremost opinion is about patients in the Irish health system and the people who work in that system. Independent.ie reported yesterday that specialist guards are traversing the dark web to determine if the delicate patient data stolen from the HSE has been leaked. This comes after edited files surfaced online with claims that they were discovered by hackers to prove that they had accessed sensitive data, including patient files and documents related to business transactions. The government warned that there was a risk that medical and other patient records would be misused. Any public release by criminals behind this attack of any stolen patient data is equally and utterly despised, a statement said. Anyone affected is encouraged to contact the HSE and Guard authorities. The statement said the ransomware attack was a heinous crime as it targeted critical health infrastructure and sensitive patient data. A Russia-based crime group is suspected of carrying out the cyber attack which shut down the health service and demanded a ransom. The hacker group, known as the Wizard Spider, uses spyware-specific sites to steal data when its extortion claims are not met. Detectives attached to the National Gardas Cybercrime Unit have monitored these pages on the obscure website to determine if information from the HSE has been uploaded. State Minister for e-Government Ossian Smyth said he expects the stolen HSE data to be published online. He said there is a multibillion-euro cyber budget and it will not be used to pay criminals.

