Encouraging COVID risks, Indian volunteers tend to sick and dead





Every day after finishing the online classes she gives at a college in Bengaluru, Akshay Mandlik puts on her mask, gloves and coveralls and heads to help bury the COVID dead. The 37-year-old social work professor is one of many volunteer citizens across India who have grown up helping families affected by the country’s second devastating wave, often risking their personal safety. Mandlik helps grieving relatives find burial sites, hold the dead, and even dig graves when there are no gravediggers. “I took some time to think about getting involved as I was not vaccinated, but the need for the watch outweighed my fears,” Mandlik said. India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, has fully vaccinated just over 40.9 million people, or just 3.3% of its population of 1.35 billion since Wednesday. Volunteers say they have been pushed into action by desperately praying for help on social media and in their local communities. Brothers Murthaza Junaid and Muteeb Zoheb, both well-known motorcycle racers and entrepreneurs, are now volunteering as ambulance drivers in Bengaluru, answering hundreds of calls each week. Zoheb, 33, said he and his brother decided to volunteer a month ago after hearing accounts from families who were heavily burdened by professional first aid services. With India’s second-wave epicenter constantly shifting, the death toll in Bengaluru COVID-19 exceeded 10,000 on Tuesday and its daily number of new infections has surpassed those of Mumbai and New Delhi. More than a third of Bengaluru victims have occurred so far in May. Informal groups of volunteers have emerged, such as IT professionals, investment bankers, asset agents, and students working together to find critical care beds, Remdesivir stocks, oxygen concentrators, or ambulances. Azmat Mohammed, 44, said he had taken a Saturday off from his job at IT to help full-time, while law student Akshaya 22, said she was balancing classes with her COVID volunteerism. “I believe that if we do well, you will return well,” said Akshaya, who prefers to use only her name. “I attend classes and go to cemeteries for funerals. I also spend time collaborating with other people to help with ambulances. It’s a lot of homework too.” With the spread of the second wave beyond the big cities, similar groups have been formed in smaller towns and cities. In Surat in the western state of Gujarat, volunteers at the Khan Trust and the Ekta Foundation are working to burn COVID-infected bodies in the region. During a wave of deadly Hindu-Muslim unrest in 2002, Surat experienced some of the worst violence, but the pandemic has erased some of the remaining hostilities between communities, volunteers say. Sahil Sheikh, in his 20s, said he and his friends have performed recent rites for nearly 800 people over the past year, of all religions. Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

