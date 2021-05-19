International
Spain and Morocco clash as thousands of migrants enter Ceuta
Spanish police try to disperse migrants to the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on 18 May 2021 in Fnideq.
FADEL SENNA | AFP | Getty Images
A diplomatic rift is thought to have deepened between Spain and Morocco as thousands of undocumented migrants tried to enter Spanish territory visibly unhindered by Moroccan authorities.
Spain has remained trying to secure its borders as thousands of migrants entered Ceuta, one of two Spanish enclaves located off Morocco’s north coast this week.
About 8,000 migrants, including families, children and teenagers, reportedly entered Ceuta on Monday and Tuesday, many of them entering the territory swimming around the sea border fences separating the enclave from Morocco, as well as reports of migrants using inflammations and dinghies. At least one person was reported to have died during the crossing.
The influx of migrants prompted Spain to deploy armed forces to secure the beach and increase the police presence in the enclaves. A smaller number of migrants had also tried to enter Melilla’s Spanish enclave further along the coast, according to the Spanish government. About half of the 8,000 migrants, who were mostly Moroccans according to the BBC, have returned to Morocco, Spanish authorities said.
However, the achievements have apparently provoked a diplomatic clash between Spain and Morocco, especially after reports and footage that appeared to show Moroccan authorities allowing migrants to try to enter Ceuta without trying to stop them.
CNBC has contacted the Moroccan Foreign Ministry for comment but will not yet receive a response.
Migrants swim towards Tarajal beach from Morocco, while others already on the Spanish side walk along the beach on May 17, 2021 in Ceuta, Spain.
Europa Press News Europa Press | Getty Images
Ceuta and Melilla have been under Spanish rule since the 17th century although Morocco has claimed territories as its own since its independence in 1956. Some believe the current tension between Spain and Morocco stems from Spain accepting Brahim Ghali, the leader of Western Sahara Polisario Front (who wants independence for Western Sahara) to be admitted to a hospital in Spain for treatment last month, angering Morocco.
Morocco reportedly withdrew its ambassador for talks with Madrid after Spain’s foreign minister told the envoy of her “disgust” about what had happened, the BBC reported on Tuesday.
‘Crisis for Spain, and also for Europe’
The EU has expressed its support for Spain, although the recent incident of one of the thousands of migrants trying to enter European territory in recent years has only served to highlight the porosity of the EU borders and the lack of unified action. of the EU on migration.
Alsoshtë is also another demonstration of the ongoing desperation of migrants trying to enter the bloc seeking economic opportunities or refuge from conflict, poverty and human rights abuses.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter that “the EU stands in solidarity with Ceuta & Spain” and that the bloc needs “joint EU solutions to manage migration”.
“This can be achieved with agreement on the New Migration Pact. Stronger partnerships based on mutual trust and joint engagements with key partners like Morocco are essential,” she said.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez puts on his mask after making a statement at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, on May 18, 2021.
MANU FERNANDEZ | AFP | Getty Images
EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson also wrote on Twitter that “the most important thing now is that Morocco continues to commit to preventing irregular departures”, adding that “Spanish borders are European borders. The European Union wants to build a relationship “With Morocco based on shared trust and commitments. Migration is a key element in this.”
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met with other Spanish government officials on Tuesday to discuss what the government described as a “serious crisis for Spain and also for Europe”.
There, Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said “what has happened … is an attack on our borders and this may not be part of good relations with Morocco, but we will continue to maintain them because we are countries neighboring and close. “
Spain said its priority “is to guarantee traffic control on the border with Morocco” and to provide the cities of Ceuta and Melilla “with all the means necessary to resolve the humanitarian crisis caused by the arrival of so many people and to continue with “the return of any person who has entered Ceuta and Melilla irregularly, as provided for in the agreements signed for years by Spain and Morocco.”
Sanchez visited the small enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla on Tuesday, vowing to restore “order in the city and its borders”.
Earlier Tuesday, Sanchez had posted on Twitter that his priority was to “restore normalcy in Ceuta”.
“Its citizens must know that they have the absolute support of the Government of Spain and the greatest determination to ensure their security and to protect their integrity as part of the country against any challenge.”
