Spain and Morocco clash as thousands of migrants enter Ceuta

Spanish police try to disperse migrants to the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on 18 May 2021 in Fnideq. FADEL SENNA | AFP | Getty Images

A diplomatic rift is thought to have deepened between Spain and Morocco as thousands of undocumented migrants tried to enter Spanish territory visibly unhindered by Moroccan authorities. Spain has remained trying to secure its borders as thousands of migrants entered Ceuta, one of two Spanish enclaves located off Morocco’s north coast this week. About 8,000 migrants, including families, children and teenagers, reportedly entered Ceuta on Monday and Tuesday, many of them entering the territory swimming around the sea border fences separating the enclave from Morocco, as well as reports of migrants using inflammations and dinghies. At least one person was reported to have died during the crossing. The influx of migrants prompted Spain to deploy armed forces to secure the beach and increase the police presence in the enclaves. A smaller number of migrants had also tried to enter Melilla’s Spanish enclave further along the coast, according to the Spanish government. About half of the 8,000 migrants, who were mostly Moroccans according to the BBC, have returned to Morocco, Spanish authorities said. However, the achievements have apparently provoked a diplomatic clash between Spain and Morocco, especially after reports and footage that appeared to show Moroccan authorities allowing migrants to try to enter Ceuta without trying to stop them. CNBC has contacted the Moroccan Foreign Ministry for comment but will not yet receive a response.

Migrants swim towards Tarajal beach from Morocco, while others already on the Spanish side walk along the beach on May 17, 2021 in Ceuta, Spain. Europa Press News Europa Press | Getty Images

Ceuta and Melilla have been under Spanish rule since the 17th century although Morocco has claimed territories as its own since its independence in 1956. Some believe the current tension between Spain and Morocco stems from Spain accepting Brahim Ghali, the leader of Western Sahara Polisario Front (who wants independence for Western Sahara) to be admitted to a hospital in Spain for treatment last month, angering Morocco. Morocco reportedly withdrew its ambassador for talks with Madrid after Spain’s foreign minister told the envoy of her “disgust” about what had happened, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

‘Crisis for Spain, and also for Europe’

The EU has expressed its support for Spain, although the recent incident of one of the thousands of migrants trying to enter European territory in recent years has only served to highlight the porosity of the EU borders and the lack of unified action. of the EU on migration. Alsoshtë is also another demonstration of the ongoing desperation of migrants trying to enter the bloc seeking economic opportunities or refuge from conflict, poverty and human rights abuses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter that “the EU stands in solidarity with Ceuta & Spain” and that the bloc needs “joint EU solutions to manage migration”. “This can be achieved with agreement on the New Migration Pact. Stronger partnerships based on mutual trust and joint engagements with key partners like Morocco are essential,” she said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez puts on his mask after making a statement at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, on May 18, 2021. MANU FERNANDEZ | AFP | Getty Images