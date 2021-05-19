Biden has a second chance at restoring Russia

An Arctic Council meeting seems a good place to judge whether Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin can revive U.S.-Russia relations that have been in a deep freeze for years.

There is a lot at stake when Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet tonight in Iceland where they are expected to set the stage for a summit between their leaders, possibly next month.

As vice president, Biden called for a resumption with Russia. Twelve years later, Blinken wants to test “whether we can achieve a relationship with Moscow that is more stable and predictable,” according to the State Department.

After emphasizing human rights in foreign policy, Blinken is meeting Lavrov amid the Kremlin’s harshest crackdown on opposition activists in years. This is a possible point of friction along with ongoing disputes over alleged interference in U.S. elections and piracy attacks.

Lavrov, in office since 2004, is not shy to blame the US for arguably the worst ties since the Cold War on all issues from Afghanistan and the Iran nuclear deal to the conflict in Ukraine and strategic arms control .

Still, both sides want a summit, if for various reasons and although great progress from a meeting would not be possible.

The Biden administration wants to focus on the challenge from China. But Putin’s field in sending tens of thousands of troops to the border with Ukraine caught the attention of the American president and prompted the invitation to meet.

For Putin, shaking hands with a man who has called him a “killer” will show that he remains a leader with whom they are accountable. For Biden, the chance to ease tensions means he can focus on the real superpower competition of this century. – Toni Halpin

Riot police clash with supporters of opposition leader Alexey Navalny in Moscow on January 23. Photo: Andrey Rudakov / Bloomberg

Global titles

Boxing inside | Biden’s decision to voice support for a ceasefire in a phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday signaled that Washington was seeking more public ways to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants. However, by stopping demanding an end to the attacks, Nick Wadhams explains, the statement revealed the limits of American power and Biden ‘s willingness to apply much public pressure on Israel.

The State Department reprimanded Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for what he called anti-Semitic remarks he made while criticizing US support for Israel.

Cotton saliva | China accused Washington of “harassment” following news that the US customs agency blocked a shipment of Uniqlo T-shirts in January for violating an order against imports allegedly produced by forced labor by a Chinese state-owned company. Global apparel manufacturers have been gripped by tensions over cotton sourced from Xinjiang, with Chinese consumers boycotting foreign brands critical of Beijing’s actions and the U.S. crackdown on items from the region.

Beijing also reacted after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined calls for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

After pouring trillions into fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement, banks are starting pace in 2021 to commit more funding to climate-friendly projects.

Pyongyang diplomacy | Biden is seeking to build a denuclearization deal that former President Donald Trump reached with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018, a move likely to be welcomed by Seoul. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who meets with Biden on Friday at the White House, has called for a U.S. commitment to the pact.

Legal transformation | The U.S. Supreme Court is offering suggestions for a paradigm shift that conservatives have long wanted by adding key abortion and gun rights issues to its doctor. Greg Stohr explains that seven months after Trump secured his third appointment to the court, he is moving to address some of the highlights on his right-wing wish lists.

Wait longer | The shortages of computer chips that have already hit vehicle manufacturers in consumer electronics are entering the “danger zone”, Ian King AND Debby Wu the report. The gap between ordering a semiconductor and receiving it widened to 17 weeks in April, showing a growing desperation to secure the supply of vital digital components.

What to watch

A former member of Pakistan’s prime minister’s ruling party Imran Khan has formed a breakaway group, questioning the stability of his government and its slim parliamentary majority.

New York Attorney General Letitia James became the second state official after Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to announce a Trump company criminal investigation.

France called on other rich countries to follow suit and commit to reallocating some of their special International Monetary Fund rights to Africa so that the continent can triple its share of funding support. new.

Canadian mining company Lundin is halting new investment in Chile due to possible rule changes as it seeks to move forward with high costs in Argentina.

And finally … A debate in South Korea over compulsory military service for women is fueling divisions in a country facing chronic income inequality, a low birth rate and systematic gender discrimination. The issue affects almost every family in South Korea, which is technically still at war with North Korea and shares one of the most militarized borders in the world. Jeong-Ho Lee AND Jihye Lee the report.

Female cadets attend military training in Seoul, South Korea. Photography: Pool / Getty Images

– With the help of Ruth Pollard and Alan Crawford