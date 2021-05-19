Turkey expands plastic import restrictions





Turkish authorities have extended a ban on the import of plastic waste into the country to include polyethylene, leading to fears that this “effectively bans most” of plastics entering the country. In a statement yesterday (May 18th), the Turkish Ministry of Trade announced that the extended ban would take effect from July 2nd and will also include Code HS 39151000. This covers waste, scraps and fragments from ethylene polymers. Defra says she is seeking clarification and [is] working to understand the potential impacts of the ban, but reiterated that it was up to exporters to decide where to send their waste, subject to strict controls imposed in the UK. The ban comes after Turkey introduced a series of restrictions on plastic imports at the end of the year (see letsrecycle.com history). This included restrictions on the mixed material and the plastic which was mechanically treated. Turkey has emerged as the largest export destination for plastic packaging waste since China introduced its restrictions in 2017. In the first quarter of this year, 49% of plastic exports from the UK ended up in Turkey, despite tightening regulations. Prohibited effectively Phil Conran, former chairman of the Packaging Advisory Committee (ACP) and chief executive of environmental consultancy 360 Environment, said the ban effectively means that no LDPE or HDPE thought to be the majority of what is now going on Turkey cannot be exported to the country from the end of this month. He said the ban was announced on May 18 to take effect on July 2. As it may take four plus weeks from loading a container to arrival in Turkey, this effectively means that no LDPE or HDPE can be exported to Turkey. “ “It is understood that there is strong lobbying of the Ministry of Environment by Turkish recyclers to overturn this decision” Phil Conran, 360 Environment Mr Conran added: “It is understandable that there is strong lobbying of the Ministry of Environment by Turkish recyclers to overturn this decision – as it was to lift the ban on 19 12 04. But so far, there have been few signs that the ministry is prepared to withdraw due to the high levels of contaminated material they have continued to receive this year. The former ACP chairman also said it would be extremely difficult for exporters to find legal alternatives to cover the gap, especially as the UK will compete with all other suppliers in Turkey from other countries for that capacity. CONTACT Defra strongly advises waste exporters to contact the Turkish authorities before exporting to make sure their import restrictions are being met. A spokesman told letsrecycle.com: Businesses involved in waste transportation are required to take all necessary steps to ensure that the waste they transport is managed in an environmentally sound manner throughout their shipment and during their recycling. Green Peace The ban follows a damn report published by the environmental campaign group Greenpeace this week which showed plastic waste transported from the UK to Turkey illegally dumped and incinerated (see letsrecycle.com history).

