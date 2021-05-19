Contact sports in schools back on the ice





Sports Football Players in Training. Boys kicking soccer balls in practice session. Kids playing football in football coaching. Beginner Football Training for Juniors

Following a meeting of the council of education ministers, a decision was taken to ban all contact sports in schools with immediate effect on Wednesday 19 May. The decision was made after the school sports activities were linked to the group blasts in Gauteng, reads a statement issued by the basic education department. “During the last week of term 1, school sports activity related to Covid-19 explosions in Gauteng province was reported and gradually increased to term 2. “It is clear that despite following the protocols guided by the guidelines on extra-ministerial activities and the standard operating procedure for the prevention, inhibition and management of Covid-19 in schools, contact sports events still contribute to the spread of Covid-19. School sports activities Regarding the Covid-19 explosions in Gauteng and the overall increase in cases in communities across the country, the explosion response team said the risk was high when engaging in close contact sports, especially with people who did not live together “In this regard, all sports activities have been suspended with immediate effect until the explosion of the groups ends afterwards, without reporting other cases, including preparatory school sports,” the statement reads. However, while contact sport is suspended, non-contact sports training can continue as long as strict Covid-19 protocols are maintained among participants. The resumption of contact sports in schools took place in early April after the department announced its plan in February to resume activity to coincide with the start of the second term of the academic year. Moreover, a Government Gazette will be issued with notice in the following days to confirm the suspension.

