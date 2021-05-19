Covid-19 steep rise in Nepal Reflects India Growth

KATHMANDU, NepalWith the six fans at a hospital in central Nepal already used by Covid-19 patients on Sunday, doctors asked Lal Bahadur Thakur’s son to try to find another one after his father gasped.

While India Covid-19 growth has included Nepal, hospitals are reporting an overwhelming number of severe cases and similar shortages of beds, oxygen and fans. Similar to what happened in India, cases have grown faster here than during any previous outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, quickly crushing a healthcare system with fewer resources than its much larger southern neighbor.

We have already lost two patients like him today waiting for ICU beds or ventilator support. We feel completely powerless, said Dr. Dipendra Pandey, who was treating Mr Thakur at the government-run Trishuli Hospital in Nuwakot district, about 50 miles outside Kathmandu, the capital.

Thakurs 20-year-old son Chandan Thakur made a storm of calls to hospitals in the nearest cities Kathmandu, Chitwan and Pokharaas his fathers blood oxygen levels fell below 60%. None of them had beds or a fan, he said.

On Monday morning, Mr. Thakur, 50, died of acute respiratory distress syndrome due to Covid-19, despite efforts at hospitals, said Dr. Pandey.

A Covid-19 ward of a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, last week.

The Covid-19 wave that now hits India and Nepal shows the danger to many regions of the developing world that remain largely unvaccinated. Public health experts and scientists say a highly infectious variant of the coronavirus first identified in India appears to be spurring a dramatic increase in cases in Nepal and awaiting the genomic sequence of more samples to be safe.

In early March, Nepal was reporting about 100 new daily Covid-19 cases. In recent weeks, new daily cases have reached more than 9,000, the highest since the pandemic began, and about 200 people are dying daily, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The numbers are unlikely to reflect the full extent of the overvoltage. The positivity rate for coronavirus testing has been around 45% in recent days. The high rate is mainly due to the country’s limited evidence, said Laxman Aryal, Nepal’s health secretary.

Since November, the government has limited the availability of free testing, treatment and quarantine centers for those most in need, saying the resource-limited country needs to save money to buy vaccines. Now the country only tests people with symptoms and those who have been in immediate contact with people who have tested positive, Mr Aryal said.

A vaccination center in Kathmandu last week; by the end of April, 1.2% of the Nepalese population had been fully vaccinated.

Despite efforts to save money on vaccines, by the end of April the country had fully vaccinated only about 362,000, or 1.2%, of its 30 million people, an example of how far developing countries lag behind the US and parts of Europe, where vaccination campaigns are already laying the groundwork for economic recovery and a sustained return to normalcy.

Nepal is not the only country that has seen a recent increase in cases, but the growth here has reflected the rapid growth in India.

Public health experts say growth in India is likely to have spread to Nepal through divided countries with open borders. Hundreds of thousands of Nepalese migrant workers fleeing India’s outbreak have returned home, with little or no control at border checkpoints. Nepalese Hindus also traveled to India to attend this Kumbh Mela festival in northern India, including the former king and queen of the country, who came out positive soon after returning.

Preliminary results from a small number of samples suggest that variants circulating in India are now present in Nepal. A laboratory that did genomic sorting of a dozen samples in the Kathmandu Valley in late April and early May found that 11 of them were versions of the first variant identified in India, B.1.617, and one was the first variant of identified in the UK, B.1.1.7, said Dibesh Karmacharya, executive director of the Nepal Center for Molecular Dynamics.

Nine of the 12 were of a particular subtype of variant, B.1.617.2. It is the same thing that is wreaking havoc in India now, said Mr. Karmacharya.

The government has sent a wider set of samples to the World Health Organization for genomic sorting, said Mr Aryal, secretary of health.

Meanwhile, the country’s hospitals are seeing more severe cases of Covid-19, including among younger patients in their 30s and 40s, which they think are due to mutations in the virus that are making it more virulent, they said. doctors and health officials of Nepal.

The disease has become unpredictable and we are trying to understand it, said Dr. Pandey. Compared to the first wave, the condition of the patients this time is deteriorating very quickly before we do much.

The crisis that has gripped Nepal is a warning tale for other small developing countries with weak health care systems and little vaccine protection.

I am afraid that if you do not have a very systematic approach to this problem, we will run again and again with the second wave and the third wave and the fourth wave, and so on, said Mr. Karmacharya. And each wave, you will have a stronger variant.

Nepal started the vaccination campaign in January with about 2.3 million doses of vaccines from AstraZeneca PLC. About 1.5 million people have been left waiting for their second dose. Nepal has ordered an additional one million doses from the India Serum Institute with an 80% down payment, but they have been withheld due to the suspension of vaccine exports from India, said Jageshwor Gautam, a health ministry spokesman.

A Covid-19 patient in the hallway of an emergency department in Kathmandu, Nepal, earlier this month.

As of April 2020, Nepal had only 840 fans, about 1,600 ICU beds and less than 200 hospitals with intensive care equipment, according to the health ministry. There were 23,146 doctors in the country in 2019, according to data from the World Health Organization, which amounts to eight for every 10,000 people, compared to 9.2 in India and 26 in the US

The most immediate concern has been the lack of medical oxygen. Nepal has the capacity to produce 8,000 to 9,000 oxygen cylinders per day, but the demand is almost double that amount, said Mr. Aryal. India is continuing to supply the country with liquid oxygen even as it tries to meet its own domestic need and China has sent hundreds of oxygen cylinders, he said.

Dr. Pandey, medical overseer of Trishuli Hospital, said he has received phone calls from Kathmandu hospitals asking if he has beds and oxygen available at his hospital. The district hospital has only 25 Covid-19 beds but is currently caring for 80 patients with the disease, all of whom need oxygen support. Patients have come from surrounding cities, including Kathmandu, and the hospital has begun to deplete its oxygen reserves, he said.

On Sunday evening, as Mr Thakurs’s condition deteriorated and his family could not find a hospital bed elsewhere with a ventilator, doctors tried to use a ventilator from the hospital ambulance. But doctors could not make the machine work properly. A nurse tried to hold Mr. Thakur breathing through the night using manual bag mask ventilation, said Dr. Pandey.

Despite our great desire for him to live, he died, said son Thakurs son.

The bodies of Covid-19 victims were relocated to prepare for cremation in Kathmandu, Nepal, last week.

