Koronavirus | The visit of Telangana CMs to Gandhi Hospital builds trust among patients





His visit comes amid growing demand from the opposition and civil society for him to directly monitor the situation in dealing with COVID-19

To contact COVID-19 patients and ensure the safety of the medical staff involved in their treatment, Prime Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao made his first visit to Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday and spent an hour interacting with patients and doctors. . His visit comes amid a growing demand from the opposition and civil society for him to directly monitor the situation in the treatment of COVID-19 and obtain first-hand information on the facilities on offer and the problems patients face. He spent more than an hour visiting the ICU, Emergency, Patient and General wards where coronavirus patients were being treated. As he inquired about the facilities, the Prime Minister assured the patients that they would receive the best possible treatment. He also asked about the quality of food available at the hospital. Some patients got excited, pouring their concerns on Mr. Rao. On the other hand, he told them that the virus will be conquered with good treatment and self-confidence. He said the patients were in good hands and they should not worry as the doctors were doing their best. Mr Rao also answered some questions raised by patients and instructed medical officers to resolve the same. The Prime Minister also congratulated the elderly doctors, junior doctors and nurses for providing services to the patients while putting their lives at risk. In these difficult times you are doing an excellent job. Continue services and contact me with your problems and I will extend all cooperation, assured them. He also instructed medical and health officials to send proposals for the problems of young doctors and nurses for immediate correction. Against the backdrop of the State governments’ decision to set up oxygen plants in all government hospitals, Mr Rao examined the oxygen plant set up at Gandhi Hospital. Can supply 2000 liters of oxygen per minute. He examined the plant and questioned the Chief Inspector of Gandhi Hospital Dr. Raja Rao on its operation and oxygen generation. Minister T Harish Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary (Medicine and Health) SAM Rizvi, CM Secretary and Special Officer (Covid) P. Rajasekhar Reddy, DME Ramesh Reddy and Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar were among those present during Chief Visit of the Minister.

