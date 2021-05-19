



He also said transport costs would mean Australian manufacturers would seek to sell high-end products in the UK, not cheaper goods. In short, claims that Australian beef and lamb will flood the market have no basis in fact, reality or economy, he said. They are a campaign of intimidation and should be treated as such. The UK’s departure from the European Union means it must seal new free trade conditions with major economies – starting with the US, Japan and Australia. The Johnsons government urgently needs to sign the trade agreement to prove to voters that leaving the European Union has allowed the UK to pursue its economic independence. Johnson is thought to be on the side of those who want a zero-tariff trade deal with Australia. One possible outcome is a no-tariff deal, but quotas for some agricultural commodities that have been phased out over several years. Australia and the UK began negotiations last June but pandemic and protectionist claims of the coronavirus from Britain have delayed an agreement. Loading Brandis said any failure to reach an agreement due to a dispute over agricultural exports would undermine the Conservative Party’s post-Brexit message to Global Britain. He also hinted that this could hurt Britains’ chances of eventually joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The UK entering the region with the fastest growing world economy is the guarantee of a future prosperity in the post-Brexit world, Brandis said. He quoted an editorial in sun the newspaper which said it would send a catastrophic signal if Global Britain rejects that opportunity and pulls the pull-back bridge. The UK is Australia’s eighth largest trading partner, with bilateral trade worth $ 26.9 billion in 2018. The UK is also the second largest source of total foreign investment in Australia. The impact of the deal will be relatively small: British government documents show it could increase UK GDP by 0.02 per cent, or $ 500 million ($ 911 million).

