Facebook closes popular pro-Israel page





Facebook shut down a pro-Israel page that reportedly had 77 million followers, following a “cyber terrorism” campaign by “radical Islamic” groups who coordinated to target it with hate speech, its founder said. Jerusalem Prayer Group founder Mike Evans claimed that critics bombarded the site with more than a million comments and then said they had never posted on the site, Reported by CBN. There was an organized effort by radical Islamic organizations to achieve this goal, Evans said. “It was a very clever, deceptive plan by Islamic radicals,” he said. Evans, who was leading thousands in daily online prayers for Israel, claimed that the flood of complaints about allegedly false posts was “a complete hoax and deception.” I tha ai Arutz Sheva 7 that activists also flooded the site with dirty anti-Semitic comments including photos and quotes from Hitler just to be able to complain about him violating the social media giant’s policies. Evans, head of the Friends of Zion Association, told the media that he received the unexpected message that Facebook had removed the page when he landed in Israel ready to host a star-studded television special. Facebook previously removed over 200 “fake accounts” for “non-authentic behavior” in May 2019. Photo Alamy Stock Facebook sent him a message saying the issue was “complete” and there was “no further action” to be taken. “Please consider this final decision,” he told Facebook, according to CBN. He said he had not been able to speak to Facebook representatives since the site closed on Friday. He also could not post on his personal Facebook page, he said. However, he has been in contact with “dozens” of politicians, including Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, Jared Kushner and “his dear friend”, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to help him “with this fraudulent scheme to harm “Our good work,” he told CBN. “Facebook was caught with the pants down,” he insisted. “This is a prime example of steroid bias,” he said. “In my opinion, it is cyber terrorism based on racism.” A Facebook company spokesman said: We removed the Jerusalem Prayer Team on Facebook for violating our rules against annoying mail and unauthentic behavior. President Biden has reportedly pressured Israel to halt its bombing of Gaza as international opposition has risen amid rising numbers of deaths. Biden had publicly said he supported a ceasefire but also asserted the Israelis’ right to defend themselves, according to the White House press office.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos