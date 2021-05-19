Stan Swamy: Bombay HC leads prison staff to take Stan Swamy’s father to JJ Hospital for check-up Thursday | Mumbai News





However, HC noted, nothing is mentioned about his abdominal pain and leg pain due to spondylosis. MUMBAI: Address Bombay High Court on Wednesday Supervisor of Taloja Prison to arrange to receive Fr Stan Swamy, 84, at JJ Hospital Thursday at noon.

HC chaired the Dean of JJ Hospital to form a committee of physicians comprising Neuro doctor, ORL, orthopedist and general practitioner in addition to all others required to examine Swamy and submit a report to HC on 21 May.

Justice Court bench SJ Kathawalla and SP Tavade passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by Fr Swamy, an accused and jailed in Elgar parishad case where he claims to be a Maoist, seeking medical guarantees on the grounds that he has Parkinsons, hearing loss in both ears and spondylosis mesit. He has not had any drop inside the jail so far, he added, and said he is not eligible for the temporary Covid-19 emergency condition under the May 2020 guidelines of a high-energy committee, the report submitted by the declarant said. additional government Jayesh Yagnik.

HC on May 4 had directed the state to file a medical report, which it did. The report said his heart was in good condition and his blood flow was good. Report from a medical officer i house the prisoner said he was hospitalized in the prison hospital and his vital parameters are monitored daily and he was being given medical treatment with all the necessary precautions and care with two companions among the inmates willing to help him.

Advocate General Anil Singh with attorney Sandesh Patil for National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is the prosecution agency and objected to his request, the report also noted that Fr Swami has never complained about anything and has expressed his satisfaction with all the equipment (cart, trolley, stick, straw, mug). , bottles, comfortable chairs and cells for his hearing aid, dental treatment, visiting psychiatrist, telemedicine, etc.) provided by the Taloja prison administration.

Senior Advisor Mihir Desai presented to Fr Swamy objected to the report and so HC said it was the direction of the examination by a JJ panel of doctors. HC also directed the jail to inform if there is a video conferencing facility and to produce Fr Swami in front of the bench on May 21 at 10.30 am via VC, if any.

Fr Swamy has been indicted for a number of offenses under the strict anti-terror Act Illegal Activities (Prevention) (UAPA), together with several under the Indian Penal Code including action against municipal harmony and the fight against the Government of India in a BIRN originally presented by the Vishrambaug Punes police station in January 2018 after Elgar Parishad in Shaniwar Wada.

Desai said there are no claims that the weapons were found. Fr Swamy has a long history of working with tribal rights organizations in Jharkhand and is the founder of Bagaicha, an organization dedicated to empowering adivasis.

The NIA arrested him on October 8, 2020 from his Ranchi residence after questioning him extensively in July and August last year for nearly 15 hours. No police detention was requested and he was taken into judicial custody immediately, his request said.

On October 22, 2020, the special trial court rejected his request for parole and so he moved to HC in April 2021. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

