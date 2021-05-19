The Palestinian leader accuses Israel of war crimes





RAMALLAH, West Bank – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says Israel is committing “organized state terrorism and war crimes” in Gaza that are punishable under international law.

In a televised speech Wednesday, he said the Palestinians “will not hesitate to prosecute those who commit such crimes before international courts.”

Abbas is the head of the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, whose forces were expelled from Gaza when the militant group Hamas came to power in 2007. PA has limited autonomy in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Earlier this year, the International Criminal Court launched an investigation into possible war crimes committed by Israel and Palestinian militants during the recent war in Gaza, in 2014. It has expressed concern about the latest round of fighting. Abbas accused Israel of “brutal attacks on civilians and deliberate bombing of homes.” Israel says it only hits militant targets and makes every effort to avoid harming civilians, including warning people ahead of several attacks. Hamas and other militant groups have fired hundreds of rockets into Israel. Indiscriminate fire is widely seen as violating international law. ___ ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s foreign minister has denounced Israel’s ongoing airstrikes against the Gaza Strip in a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart. Shah Mahmood Qureshi made his comment during a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki during a visit to Turkey. Qureshi will travel to New York to address the UN General Assembly to demand an immediate end to Israeli attacks on Palestinians. According to a foreign ministry statement, Qureshi denounced Israeli attacks on Palestinians. The statement also quoted al-Maliki as praising Pakistan’s efforts aimed at mobilizing international support for the Palestinians. ___ TEL AVIV, Israel – Israeli military officials say a mysterious explosion that killed eight members of a Palestinian family on the first day of the current round of fighting in the Gaza Strip was caused by a faulty Palestinian rocket, not an Israeli air strike. Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said the rocket was fired into Gaza and landed inside Gaza, killing “almost an entire family.” Conricus added that “this was not an Israeli attack.” A senior military officer on Wednesday said the incident was investigated and Israel did not hit the Beit Hanoun area where family members were killed that night. The officer said a total of 700 rockets – roughly one-fifth of the total fired by Palestinian militants – failed to reach Israel and landed inside Gaza. He gave no further estimates of how many Palestinians had been damaged by the wrong missiles. The officer spoke on condition of anonymity under the direction of military intelligence. At least 219 Palestinians have been killed in airstrikes, including 63 children and 36 women, with 1,530 people injured, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. It does not matter how many militants are among the dead or whether people have died from the wrong rockets. Israel says Hamas is responsible for civilian deaths because the militant group uses populated areas to cover itself to fire rockets and carry out other military operations. Twelve people in Israel have also been killed, 10 by rocket fire aimed at Israeli cities and towns. Two people died in accidents while rushing for shelter. ___ TEL AVIV, Israel – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is pursuing “strong prevention” against Hamas rulers in Gaza and does not rule out further escalation. Meeting with foreign ambassadors Wednesday, he said “either you can invade them, and this is always an open opportunity, or you can hinder them.” “We are now engaged in strong prevention, but I must say, we do not rule out anything.” Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against what it says are militant targets in Gaza since the fourth war broke out between the two sides earlier this month. Hamas and other militants have fired more than 3,700 rockets at Israel. Netanyahu said Israel hopes to restore calm “quickly” and is doing everything it can to avoid civilian casualties. ___ GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip – Israeli airstrikes have killed at least six people overnight across the Gaza Strip and destroyed a large family home. Despite growing international pressure for a ceasefire, the military said Wednesday it had expanded its attacks on militant targets in southern Palestinian territory to drop sustained rocket fire from Hamas. Residents observed piles of bricks, concrete and other debris that had once been the home of 40 members of the al-Astal family. They said they all escaped after a warning missile hit the house. The Israeli military says it hit militant targets around the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah. Gaza health officials say at least 219 Palestinians have been killed in airstrikes. Twelve people in Israel have been killed in rocket attacks.

