



Getty Images The promise will be used to help restore 13 endangered local species to the islands The importance of protecting the environment is a big issue for many people, and many people have taken steps to help care for the planet. Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has announced that he will be included in the promise of 43 million dollars (30.2 million) help protect the Galpagos Islands. They are in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Ecuador in South America. It is part of an initiative the actor is carrying out in partnership with the conservation charity Re: wild. Conservation scientists, the Galpagos National Park Directorate, the Conservation of Islands and local communities on the islands are also involved. Significant action will be taken to care for endangered animals in the Galpagos and to protect the island’s wildlife. Want more for the environment? The promise will be used to help fund efforts to restore Floreana Island, one of the 19 islands in the Galpagos, and to restore 13 extinct species in the country, including the mockingbird Floreana. It was the first mocking bird described by Charles Darwin during the Beagle voyage in 1835. DiCaprio has also praised the work of island restoration specialist Paula A Castano who has done a lot of work in Galpagos. She took over his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday to share information about her team rebinding efforts. What is rebinding? Rewilding is about people taking a step back so that nature takes care of itself. Humans can help by creating the right conditions for wildlife to thrive, and this can include things like restoring endangered species, or repairing damaged ecosystems. Getty Images The mockingbird Floreana is the smallest of the four species of mockingbird Galapagos DiCaprio posted on Twitter saying: “More than half of the Earth’s remaining wildlife could disappear in the coming decades if we do not act decisively.” He added that the project should help “bring the pink iguana, the giant Floreana turtle and the mockingbird Floreana to the brink of extinction and ensure that the people of the Galapagos thrive in the wild.” “The environmental heroes the planet needs are already here. Now we all need to stand up to the challenge and join them,” he said.

