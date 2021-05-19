How Indian vehicle manufacturers are helping with relief measures during the second covid rise

During the second wave of the pandemic, many Indian vehicle manufacturers approached their communities to support them in times of need. Some shut down production to meet the growing need for oxygen, while others helped provide oxygen concentrators and set up hospitals.

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic swept the country unprepared and unguarded leading to a lack of ambulances, medicines, hospital beds and even medical oxygen. Social media exploded and the digital world was in action as people used every resource they could find to help people in need. Some for people they didn’t even know. While many lives were lost, many were saved thanks to front line workers who risked their lives for those who suffered. India’s automotive industry went much and wider to help the nation fight the second wave of covid-19 in 2020, and again in 2021.

The Indian automotive industry gave a helping hand to support their nearby communities and the nation as well. TVS, Honda, Hero, Hyundai, Yamaha, Renault, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Mahindra, Tata Motors, Kia Motors, Audi, MG and others have all announced to provide an extension of free product warranties and services to customers. its that have been affected. from blockage. Leaving them aside, some manufacturers went beyond and beyond to try and help their employees, the immediate community and also helped the healthcare industry with the essentials to save lives and help those most in need.

Maruti Suzuki and Zydus set up the new hospital in Gujarat.

India’s largest vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki had shut down its production operations to bring forward its annual plant maintenance. In doing so, he used the small amount of oxygen he consumes to produce vehicles to provide for those in need. He also partnered with Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd and SAM Gas Projects Pvt Ltd to help them increase the production of oxygen plants to help meet demand. Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki and Zydus have set up a new hospital in Gujarat which has an initial capacity of 50 covid beds (expandable to 100 beds). The Indian automaker has invested a total of Rs 126 crore to set up the medical facility as part of its CSR initiative. Click here for more information.

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI)

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India recently announced new measures it has taken to protect its employees, their dependents and the larger community in Karnataka. MBRDI also partnered with C-CAMP (Center for Cellular and Molecular Platforms), the German Consulate, Bengaluru, Rhenus Logistics and the Nayonika Eyecare Charitable Trust for provide 110 oxygen concentrations to hospitals in Karnataka. Moreover, he has introduced a new program to help and support his workforce during these tragic times and provides medical care to families affected by the injury.

Bajaj Auto came out to help by paying two years salary to the relative of any employee who would lose their battle against covid-19. Bajaj will also increase education assistance from Rs 1 lakh per child per year up to Grade XII and Rs 5 lakh per year for graduation for two children for the same. Medical insurance for dependents will be extended for 60 months and coverage will be more comprehensive. Bajaj Group committed Rs 300 billion to support initiatives by government, local administration and NGOs to combat Covid-19. It includes the procurement of 12 oxygen plants and respiratory support equipment since the pandemic began last year. Bajaj Autos engineers have worked closely with government authorities to control oxygen systems at more than 70 hospitals across Maharashtra. To knowmore about initiatives by the Bajaj Group and Bajaj Auto, click here.

As many began producing oxygen plants and purchasing concentrators, Mahindra Logistics deployed its Bolero trucks to receive oxygen cylinders at medical services. The initiative started with 100 vehicles traveling through Maharashtra and then spread to Delhi, Punjab, followed by more cities and regions that were added. More information

Oxygen in Mahindra wheels

MG Motor India used its Hector SUV to turn them into custom-built ambulances. Donated five of these Hector Ambulance Vehicles at Nagpurs Nangia Specialized Hospital.

Honda India poor CSR; The Honda India Foundation (HIF) promised Rs 6.5 crore to erect facilities with 100 covid beds in Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Involved in the effort, the AFF has also set up oxygen plants.

Employees at Toyota Kirloskar Motor volunteered to support the national doctor’s helpline for patients with 19 coffins. TKM volunteer staff assist covid-19 patients to contact registered physicians. Their role involves preparing physician shifts in addition to helping to ensure that all those patients who call the helpline number can reach doctors through proper appointment and follow-up.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation, Hyundai Motors CSR arm in India announced the Back-to-Life project. Under it, HMIF worked towards distributing oxygen rescue equipment to the most affected Covid-19 countries like New Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Telangana. It accelerated the acquisition and supply of critical medical equipment to assist hospitals with oxygen concentrators (700 nos), high-flow oxygen (HFO) plants (10), high-flow nasal oxygen machines (HFNO) (200), and BiPap ventilation apparatus (225). Hyundai has donated Rs 10 crop to Pandemic Relief in Tamil Nadu. While half of this is set aside to supply only oxygen equipment.

